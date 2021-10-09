the reasons for such a long absence

The singer, who became a huge star with his second album Square root in 2013, is about to make its comeback seven years after stopping concerts.

This is the comeback that everyone was waiting for: Stromae, who had withdrawn from the musical circuit at the end of 2015, drained physically and mentally by two years of crazy tours, announced his return. The interpreter of Then we dance, Papaoutai Where Awesome is announced at Rock en Seine, a festival in the Paris region on the last weekend of August 2022.

Before that, it is the public of his native Belgium who will have the premiere of his return. Stromae will be on the Werchter (north) festival stage on June 19, before the Ardentes, in Liège (south), on July 10, these two institutions of the Belgian musical landscape announced on Friday.

His 2nd album, Square root (2013, after Cheese in 2010) had shifted the Belgian (36 years old today) into another dimension. This tube factory had taken him for two years on stages in Europe and the United States. In the USA, he had performed in 2015 at Coachella, the biggest festival in the world and Kanye West had even joined him on stage for Then we dance.

Stromae had also passed through Africa, to Rwanda, the country of origin of his father, who was killed there in 1994 during the genocide. The singer with 3 million albums sold has never made a secret of the big slack that followed.

“Burn-out”

“Even if we sell dreams, it remains a job, and like in any job, when we work too much, we end up with a burn-out”, he conceded in 2018 in an interview with France 2 In addition to “great physical fatigue”, the megastar also admitted to having suffered from taking a drug, Lariam (an anti-malarial, editor’s note). “I needed time to rebuild myself because it was not great fun”.

Above all, he stressed that he “needed to remove all the pressure that success brings (…) I had done 200 concerts in two years, which was an insane number. It was a superb experience but (…) .) it went too fast “.





After this XXL tour, he had initially disappeared from the news, before reappearing in small quantities by diversifying his activities alongside his stylist wife Coralie Barbier and his brother Luc Junior Tam, his partners in the Mosaert collective. This 2018 television interview thus took place in the Parisian parade of his ready-to-wear label.

Creativity? “She is still there”, he reassured his fans already three years ago. The scene? “I recognize that this is something I will not be able to do without. On the other hand, the way in which I will envisage the rest (…) it will be at a much healthier and rested pace,” he insisted.

“That I love him”

In addition to his admirers, the entire musical community hoped for him as the messiah. Diplo, DJ star, repeated to AFP this year always wanting to “make a record with Stromae”. The two artists know each other, since the Belgian had joined Major Lazer (Diplo group) on stage at the Rock en Seine festival in 2013 and had produced one of their clips, Run up in 2017. Kenny Gates, co-founder of the Pias label, told AFP to dream of him for a collection of works in piano-voice mode, inaugurated by another Belgian, Arno.

The new generation had only its name in its mouth, such Glints, rapper from Antwerp. “It’s crazy, it’s impressive, (in Belgium) in rock there was dEUS, then came Stromae – that I love him – (…) our production is not monolithic”, he exposed to AFP.

After a collaboration with OrelSan on The rain in 2018, Stromae reappeared in October 2019 to everyone’s surprise on a Coldplay title, Arabesque. We heard him declaim “Like two drops of water, we resemble each other as coming from the same mother / Like two streams that come together to make great rivers”. This time the Stromae wave can break again.