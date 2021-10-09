The results of the FDJ EuroMillions of Friday, October 8, 2021

Tonight is the FDJ EuroMillions draw, like every Friday. If you have correctly filled in and validated your grids, with the 5 numbers and the 2 lucky numbers, then you may have a chance to win the jackpot, or at least part of it, depending on the number of good numbers you have checked. Plus, even if you miss the jackpot, you can still become a millionaire. Indeed, with each draw, thanks to FDJ and My Million, a winner is drawn among the participants, and leaves with a million euros: it’s a nice consolation prize, so do not hesitate to check your ticket, it would be a shame to miss it.

EuroMillions results for Friday 8 October 2021

Today, Friday October 8, to win the jackpot at EuroMillions, you had to play the numbers 1.10.23.42.46 and the lucky numbers 3 and 5. If you have a few numbers, don’t forget to check your ticket. to receive your potential winnings and at least repay your stake. If you have played online, the winnings will be paid into your FDJ account directly if applicable.



Many exceptional jackpots with the FDJ

If EuroMillions is played across all of Europe, and must decide between many players in each draw, this allows this FDJ game to regularly offer exceptional jackpots. Indeed, the basic jackpot is already much higher than that of the Loto, and with each draw where there is no winner at rank 1, it increases very quickly. Thus, we quickly go from 17 million (which is already a very good sum) to exceptional jackpots of 178 million.

