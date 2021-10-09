the sad story of a supporter attacked for the Koundé jersey

A supporter present at Juventus Stadium in Turin on Thursday, for the semi-final of the League of Nations between France and Belgium (3-2), obtained the Jules Koundé jersey, offered by the Sevilla player at the end of the encounter. A short-lived joy since he was attacked by other spectators who stole his jersey. The tunic was exhibited a few hours later by Marseille rapper Mehdy YZ.

The evening promised to be beautiful until the end … For a supporter of the France team, after the beautiful and stunning victory of the Blues against Belgium (3-2) in the semi-finals of the League of Nations, the Turin night ended like a nightmare. Present in the stands of Juventus Stadium, he dreamed of obtaining the jersey of Jules Koundé. Mission accomplished after the final whistle.

After waving a banner “Koundé your jersey” and a flag of FC Sevilla, the former Bordeaux, accompanied by Aurélien Tchouameni, gave him his tunic. “I do not have time to hide it that a person attacks me to steal it”, tells the supporter in a thread illustrated by videos on Twitter. Clément (HOUSER TV, his nickname on the social network) assures us that people tried to help him, unlike the steward “remained motionless”.





“My hand is bitten violently and I take hits”

According to this supporter, two other individuals also attacked him to recover the jersey. “They bite my hand violently and I take blows, I end up giving in,” he continues. Finally, a member of the security intervenes “but one of their friends comes discreetly to recover the jersey in their back and escapes with it, the search of the two individuals will not give anything”. Clément intends to file a complaint in France.

The jersey ends up in the hands of rapper Mehdy YZ

The sad story does not end there. Because a little later, this supporter was “amazed” to discover that Jules Koundé’s jersey finally ended up in the hands of rapper Mehdy YZ. In an Instagram story, the Marseille rapper, also present at the match on Thursday evening, boasts of having obtained the Sevillian tunic. “He’s still full of sweat, it bit to get him, he exclaims pointing to the shirt. Don’t blame me, it wasn’t me who (bit) him … Sorry to Belgian who caught it and had it stolen. It’s not me. I’m not going to show who it was who got it. “

The victim said to himself “extremely disappointed that this event spoiled the magnificent evening and sad that this incredible jersey came back to someone who did not deserve it”. “We risk finding it for sale, be careful”, he warns, not without thanking Jules Koundé: “I apologize for not having been able to keep your jersey …”.