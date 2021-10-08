the self-tests will no longer serve as proof for the health pass as of October 15

Recognized as an official alternative to vaccination, self-tests will no longer be sufficient proof for the health pass, starting October 15, according to information from BFM TV. A new measure to force unvaccinated French people to take the plunge.





Since the arrival of the health pass, vaccination was not the only recourse in order to obtain the precious sesame. Being in a period of recovery from the Covid, less than six months after having contracted it, or a PCR and saliva self-test were enough to enjoy it. However, according to the news channel BFM TV, from October 15, the self-tests will no longer serve as proof to benefit from a health pass announced in a press release the Ministry of Solidarity and Health.

The price of the tests between 22.02 euros and 45 euros

In addition, the tests will no longer be reimbursed by Social Security, except for Guadeloupe and Martinique, until the end of the state of health emergency. The tests will be between 22.02 euros in the laboratory and up to 45 euros in consultation with a doctor, specifies Le Parisien. Necessary to get to the shopping center, restaurants, and places of culture, this measure should encourage the 7.5 million French people who have not received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to go to the center of nearest vaccination.