The series, followed by less than 20,000 people, deprogrammed by NRJ12

Maybe you weren’t even aware that this series existed… However, for three weeks, NRJ12 offered Influences, a new soap opera broadcast every day at 5:55 p.m. If you were going to find out from Monday, you just missed your chance. This Friday, the channel announced that it stopped programming the series in this box. The reason ? More than confidential hearings.

On average, the unseen episodes launched since September 20 have attracted only 19,000 viewers, or 0.2% of the market share of individuals four years and older, according to Puremedia. Last week, 20 minutes reported that the September 27 episode was watched by only 3,000 people for a 0% audience share.

So close to you to the rescue

According to The Parisian, the channel has fifty new episodes to broadcast. In order to offer the continuation of the adventures of the characters to the few fans, the series will now be offered on Saturday morning at 9:30 am in a single block of five episodes. In the meantime, NRJ12 replaces Influences through the scripted reality show So close to you then by episodes of The Big Bang Theory from 8:30 p.m.





Co-produced by La Grosse Equipe and JLA Productions (Mysteries of love), Influences follows the life of 24-year-old Alexandra Grand-Girard, who decides to put aside her law studies to immerse herself in the world of influencers. The young woman sets up her own agency with her best friend and quickly finds success. Between sentimental adventures and professional disillusions, all was not going to be easy for the heroine of the series.