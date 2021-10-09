the shattered dream of the Catalan Dragons

Winner of the Catalan Dragons this Saturday (12-10), at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, in the final of the England Rugby League Championship, St Helens is crowned for the third consecutive.

In the mythical enclosure of Old Trafford, “theater of dreams” for Manchester United footballers, the Catalan Dragons saw theirs crash on Saturday in the final of the England Rugby League Championship against St Helens (12-10), sacred for the third time in a row. The Perpignan-based franchise, which had never gone so far since its integration into the prestigious Super League fifteen years ago, has missed its baptism of fire against the Saints, more accustomed to these major events. -you.

More than 2,000 supporters, most of them draped in blood and gold, had made the trip from Catalonia to see their team – the only foreigner among the 12 in the competition – try to win over the nose and beard of the English , in the working-class north of the country, where the discipline was born at the end of the 19th century against a backdrop of class struggle. Those of St Helens, an industrial city located about thirty kilometers from Manchester, were logically more numerous and noisy in the not quite full bays of Old Trafford (45,175 people). But many neutral spectators were hoping deep inside them for a victory for the French, who are blowing a breath of freshness and novelty in the Super League, four of which (St Helens, Leeds, Bradford and Wigan) have monopolized the titles since 1996.

After spending the week ignoring the pressure, the weight of history surely caught up with them when they arrived at the stadium, around which stand the statues of several legends from Mancun, George Best, Bobby Charlton or Sir Alex Ferguson. “Old Trafford brings luck to the Catalans“, had promised in a video message another of them, Eric Cantona, recalling his Catalan origins. Not this time. Despite the return of full-back Sam Tomkins, named “Man of Steel”, best player of the season, the “Dracs»Suffered the law of the Saints, very aggressive defensively.





A second French team?

The test scored in the second half by Mike McMeeken and the flawless against the poles of the Australian opener James Maloney, for his last outing at this level, were not enough in a final as intense as closed. The Dragons have all the same undoubtedly reached a new level this year. Qualified for their first Super League final after being failed three times at the gate (2009, 2014 and 2020), they also dominated the regular phase, with 19 wins in 23 matches.

A time mocked by the English for their lack of consistency, they have definitely gained respect, three years after lifting their first trophy, the Challenge Cup, almost by accident. This success is that of several men, starting with the president and founder Bernard Guasch, a passionate entrepreneur with a strong personality. Steve McNamara, former England coach, arrived at the head of the team in 2017, and succeeded in making the most of a funny team between English-speaking stars and French talents.

The Catalan franchise, whose budget of 11 million euros is average for the Super League, will now have to confirm its new status. She may feel a little less alone in 2022: Toulouse Olympique could join her in the top flight if they win against Featherstone on Sunday at the Ernest-Wallon stadium in the final of the Championship, the second English division, which he flew over the whole season.