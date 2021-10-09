the stars in their 31 on the pink carpet of the opening ceremony (PHOTOS)

The opening ceremony of the CanneSeries festival was in full swing this Friday, October 8. Many stars of series were present to walk the pink carpet.
The pink carpet was rolled out in Cannes, on the occasion of the 4th CanneSeries festival. A festival that puts not the cinema but the small screen in the spotlight. The opening ceremony took place this Friday, October 8, with plethora of guests for the occasion. On the program: various awards ceremonies, masterclasses and preview series. One of them was also particularly awaited: it is about season 2 of the series of Franck Gastambide, Valid.
Canneseries 2021: Connie Britton, Phoebe Dynevor and Laurie Nunn stand out
President of the event, the former Minister of Culture Fleur Pellerin opened the ball for this 4th season of Canneseries, closely followed by Phoebe Dynevor, who came to pick up the Rising Star Award for his performance in The Bridgertons Chronicle, series of Shonda Rhimes which caused a sensation on Netflix. Another star present for the celebrations: Connie Britton. Dressed in her pretty black dress, the actress of White Lotus received the award Variety Icon, for his successful career. The screenwriter of Sex Education, Laurie Nunn, left with the commitment price of Konbini. The Cannes public will also recognize among the members of the jury Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role as Jamie Lanister in Game Of Thrones.
French series in the spotlight for this 4th season
Canneseries also put in the spotlight a multitude of French series. Among them, Mixed, which tells about the opening of the first establishment open to girls and boys. A series worn by Lula Cotton-Frapier, present during the opening ceremony. The cast of Parallel, the Disney + series, was also in the game. Just like the cast of TMC’s flagship series, The Mysteries of Love, which included Elsa Esnoult (Fanny Grayson), Carole Dechantre (Ingrid), Philippe Vasseur (José), Patrick Puydebat (Nicolas) and Cathy Andrieu (Cathy). Finally, the ceremony was in full swing with the preview broadcast of season 2 of Valid, worn by Laetitia Kerfa, new heroine of the series.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.