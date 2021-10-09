the testimony of Michel who discovered the cyclist killed in Ardèche

The young man, of Spanish origin, was discovered in the woods with serious injuries to his head. The walker quickly gave the alert, but the cyclist died a few hours later.

The hiker appears still moved by his macabre find. Michel, walker of Let’s be, in Ardèche, discovered Thursday morning on a path bordering the Rhône a young man dying near his bike, suffering from serious injuries to the head.

“He must have spent a terrible night before the discovery I made”, said, moved, the walker, at the microphone of BFMTV.

The walker quickly gives the alert. Transported in critical condition to the hospital in Valence, the cyclist died there a few hours later. An investigation for “murder” was opened by the prosecution of Privas.





At the time of the discovery, the young man was “practically naked in the woods where it is quite cold at night,” he said. “The hours must have been very long,” he adds, visibly touched by the cyclist’s distress.

The track of the accident dismissed

In the undergrowth, the police found the tent of the young man, whose identity remains to be confirmed, his bike and his suitcase, suggesting that it was a tourist who was discovering the Ardèche by bike. Investigators also found a crime scene spanning several hundred meters, with many traces of blood found.

According to our information, the victim, born in 1993, is a Spanish national living in the Netherlands. The body of the young man presents about thirty wounds on the level of the head, his cranial box is sunk, always according to our information. Wounds on both arms were also noted.

An investigation was opened and entrusted to the judicial police of Valence in order to determine the exact causes of the death of the young man. The autopsy results rule out the accident trail.