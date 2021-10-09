The totally crazy figures of Algeria by Djamel Belmadi

What follows after this advertisement

In football, there are obviously matches but also everything that goes around. Before its double confrontation against Niger in the framework of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup during this international break in October, Algeria saw it well with the controversy surrounding the non-summons of Andy Delort. At a press conference on Thursday, coach Djamel Belmadi took stock and revealed why he had not retained the OGC Nice player: “Four-five days ago, he sent me a message where he said he favored his club in a competition with Dolberg and Gouiri and had to put the selection on hold for a year. These are words. I had a heated discussion with him. ”

And after the controversy, the Fennecs had an appointment with Niger on Friday evening for the first match, before another Tuesday evening (6 p.m.). On the field, Riyad Mahrez and his partners were then sparkling, with a 6-1 success and full of quite exceptional statistics. Double scorer at the end of the game, OL striker Islam Slimani notably became the top scorer in the history of the selection with 38 goals. A pride for the 33-year-old player who has just honored his 77th selection. But that’s not all for Algeria.





The Fennecs unbeaten since October 2018

Since its setback against Benin (0-1) on October 16, 2018 on behalf of the qualifiers for the 2021 African Cup of Nations, Algeria has not lost a single match in all competitions! With now thirty matches without defeat (22V, 8N), the team of Djamel Belmadi has just equaled the series of the team of France or that of Hungary. But it is above all the longest series in progress, that of Italy having ended Wednesday evening with the defeat against Spain (37 successes in a row, the longest in history). And to be so successful, there are of course the players but also the coach.

Djamel Belmadi has won 69.7% of his matches on the bench with Algeria in all competitions (23/33). Highest ratio among coaches with at least 10 games in the history of the Fennecs ahead of Christian Gourcuff (61.9%). @PSSportsFR #ALGNIG – Football Stats (@Statsdufoot) October 8, 2021

Arrived on the Algerian bench in August 2018, Djamel Belmadi today has a fairly impressive record. In 33 games, the 45-year-old technician has averaged 2.43 points per game. Above all, the main concerned has won 69.7% of his matches at the head of the Fennecs, with 23 victories. Thus, as recalled Football Stats, it is the best ratio of a coach of the Algerian selection (with 10 matches at least) in front of Christian Gourcuff (61.9%). With Belmadi on the bench and quality players on the field, the Fennecs are therefore living a waking dream, and the opponents have their work cut out for them to try to bring down this collective.

