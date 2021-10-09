the ups and downs of a pharaonic project

A few weeks before the launch of the James Webb space telescope, Futura invites you to return to the course of this ambitious project, from the first designs to the first postponements, in order to discover the origins of the next key player in space observation.

Observers are stamping their feet as the final launch date for the James Webb Space Telescope had been announced for September 8. The telescope will take off from Kourou, Guyana, December 18 next aboard a Ariane 5 rocket. The device will then start a one-month trip to the Lagrange point L2, located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth opposite the Sun. It took 30 years and multiple postponements to see space agencies set a final launch date. the JWST had a gestation complicated, at the height of the pharaonic project that he ended up representing for the general public.

The new momentum of NASA

The US space agency was already starting to consider post-Hubble in 1989, but the first concrete drafts of the James Webb Space Telescope were developed in 1996. The project was then named Next Generation Space Telescope (New generation space telescope in French). The priority of Nasa was to create a device at a lower cost, with a maximum budget of $ 500 million. The first subcontractors were recruited by the American administration in 1997 with the companies Ball Aerospace and Technologies and TWR Inc. Conceptual studies were entrusted in 1999 to TWR as well as to the firm Lockheed Martin, with a first launch planned for 2007 A postponement was announced in 1998, when the budget allocated to the construction of the telescope increases by $ 500 million.

In 2002, the agency baptized NGST “James Webb”, after the name of the second administrator of NASA who directed the Apollo program during the terms of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, from 1961 to 1968. The year Next, in 2003, NASA appointed TWR Inc. as the main contractor for the construction of the space telescope. However, delays are piling up, so the launch is postponed to 2010.





A budget chasm

the James Webb Space Telescope is the result of the collaboration of many countries and three space agencies: NASA,ESA andcanadian space agency (THAT’S IT, Canadian Space Agency). But, in 2007, the design of certain instruments was still tested, and it was not until 2011 that the entire telescope went into construction phase. The launch is then announced for 2018 while the budget explodes: it is estimated at 8.5 billion dollars and the financial participation of each agency increases drastically.

The assembly of the hexagonal segments of the mirror primary, 6.5 meters in diameter, did not begin until 2015. The last assemblies were carried out a year later in 2016. The launch date then approached, expected for 2020, but further disappointments await the space agencies and TWR Inc. (a company acquired by Northrop Grumman in 2003 and renamed Northrop Grumman Space Systems in the process): computer problems, “glitches” and mechanical malfunctions are delaying the deadline. The cost is then staggering, reaching $ 10 billion, or 20 times the initial budget.

In 2019, the launch is set for 2021. It will be pushed back three times during the same year, in March, October then, finally, in December 2021. The space agencies confirm the final date of departure of the telescope: December 18. JWST left the hangars of Northrop Grumman at the end of September for the launch site in Guyana. NASA, ESA and CSA assure it: the space telescope will indeed reach space in December, initiating a new era of deep sky observation, more than 20 years after the start of the project.