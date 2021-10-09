These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for applications and mobile games for iOS and Android that normally pay a fee but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you read this article, some apps may have become chargeable again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it’s more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn’t specify how long the discount is valid for.

Little advice: find an interesting application, but you can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss an ephemeral promo.





Temporarily free Android applications on the Google Play Store

Android productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

One Swipe Notes (€ 0.69) : With One Swipe Notes, you will be able to write single notes and then erase them. It’s quite satisfying!

With One Swipe Notes, you will be able to write single notes and then erase them. It’s quite satisfying! Simple Photo Widget (€ 0.69) : Don’t like the preinstalled photo widget on your smartphone? Here is a free alternative;

Don’t like the preinstalled photo widget on your smartphone? Here is a free alternative; Unit converter (€ 0.79) : An application which, as its name suggests, allows you to convert different units;

An application which, as its name suggests, allows you to convert different units; Simpan – Note various needs (€ 3.99) : I took this selected this application just for my colleague Antoine. This is a free note taking app:

I took this selected this application just for my colleague Antoine. This is a free note taking app: Fast Video Splitter for WhatsApp Status (€ 0.69) : The name pretty much says everything you need to know, select a video, choose a video clip to share on WhatsApp (or social network), mark the start and end point and export the file;

The name pretty much says everything you need to know, select a video, choose a video clip to share on WhatsApp (or social network), mark the start and end point and export the file; 120x Duplicate File Remover Pro (€ 5.49) : Another self-explanatory app: find duplicate files on your phone or tablet and free up space for more photos and videos;

Another self-explanatory app: find duplicate files on your phone or tablet and free up space for more photos and videos; Shortcuts widget (€ 0.79) : This app creates a widget on your main screen that lets you access many more apps than the screen usually contains;

This app creates a widget on your main screen that lets you access many more apps than the screen usually contains; Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (€ 3.19) : Well rated on the Play Store (4.4 stars with more than 2000 reviews), this application allows you to adjust the equalizer on compatible smartphones;

Well rated on the Play Store (4.4 stars with more than 2000 reviews), this application allows you to adjust the equalizer on compatible smartphones; Master XR dissection (

€ 19.99

): Ideal for those who love medical documentaries, this augmented reality app shows the organs and tissues of the human body in detail;

Teach Me Surgery (€ 5.49) : An encyclopedia for physicians and surgeons, with hundreds of reference articles.

Temporarily free Android games on the Google Play Store

Math games for kids (PRO) (€ 0.79) : Here is a free game for kids that will allow your little ones to learn a little more about math. The game is suitable for children aged 6 to 12;

Here is a free game for kids that will allow your little ones to learn a little more about math. The game is suitable for children aged 6 to 12; Survival Island: EVO PRO (€ 1.19) : Show your survival skills by clearing islands, hunting animals and building your own shelter;

Show your survival skills by clearing islands, hunting animals and building your own shelter; Stickman Master: League of Shadow (€ 0.59) : Another game featuring stickman. Apply huge combos to take on the creatures of darkness.

Temporarily free iOS applications on the Apple App Store

IOS productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Epica 2 Pro (€ 2.99) : Ready for Halloween? So download this camera app. With it, you will be able to transform yourself into scary monsters;

Ready for Halloween? So download this camera app. With it, you will be able to transform yourself into scary monsters; Nightcam: Night Mode Camera (€ 4.99) : Are you unhappy with your iPhone’s night shots? Then check out these special apps for night shots;

Are you unhappy with your iPhone’s night shots? Then check out these special apps for night shots; Smart Spend (€ 2.29) : Analyze your spending in a simple way, quickly identifying impulse buys and maybe saving some money at the end of the month;

Analyze your spending in a simple way, quickly identifying impulse buys and maybe saving some money at the end of the month; AlphaBlur Image Effects (€ 3.49) : Apply blur effects to your photos, with the ability to add special effects such as distortion, turbulence, etc;

Apply blur effects to your photos, with the ability to add special effects such as distortion, turbulence, etc; Teach Me Surgery (€ 5.49) : The iOS version of the application mentioned in the Android category, is ideal for students and novice surgeons;

The iOS version of the application mentioned in the Android category, is ideal for students and novice surgeons; Master XR dissection (€ 20.99) : Another mentioned temporarily free medical app for Android, this one shows the organs of the human body in detail;

Another mentioned temporarily free medical app for Android, this one shows the organs of the human body in detail; Universal Remote (€ 10.99) : This application transforms your smartphone into a universal remote control with which you can control your television, your decoders and receivers, but also the devices of your connected home, such as the thermostat or your lights;

This application transforms your smartphone into a universal remote control with which you can control your television, your decoders and receivers, but also the devices of your connected home, such as the thermostat or your lights; Syndromi (€ 3.49) : A third-party YouTube client that allows you to watch videos in full screen and in “picture in picture” mode.

A third-party YouTube client that allows you to watch videos in full screen and in “picture in picture” mode. Vocabulary.com (€ 3.49) : A mixture of dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language;

A mixture of dictionary and game, learn new words of the English language; Emoji Camera ( € 1.09 ): I think we have already recommended this photo app to you, which enhances your photos with emojis and matching filters;

I think we have already recommended this photo app to you, which enhances your photos with emojis and matching filters; Photo widget ( € 1.09 ): This app allows you to place as many photo galleries as you want as a widget on your screen.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Typr (€ 1.99) : A mobile game that teaches you to write quickly on your smartphone. Opinions are divided: one user praises the simplicity of the application, another finds it too easy. Try it out!

A mobile game that teaches you to write quickly on your smartphone. Opinions are divided: one user praises the simplicity of the application, another finds it too easy. Try it out! Bike Life! (€ 1.09) : An arcade racing game where you have to drive a bike through a city. It is rated 4.7 stars;

An arcade racing game where you have to drive a bike through a city. It is rated 4.7 stars; Slice Fractions 2 (€ 3.99) : Who would have believed it, but this game is ranked 103rd best app for education in the App Store. You or your child will have to solve math puzzles;

Who would have believed it, but this game is ranked 103rd best app for education in the App Store. You or your child will have to solve math puzzles; Clash Fanatic Best Advice (€ 4.99) : In this mobile game, you can currently unlock the full version for free through an in-app purchase;

In this mobile game, you can currently unlock the full version for free through an in-app purchase; BrainConnect (€ 1.09) : A minimalist game that tests your ability to concentrate, with a strong influence from games that deal with synesthesia and the interplay between graphics, music and physical experience;

A minimalist game that tests your ability to concentrate, with a strong influence from games that deal with synesthesia and the interplay between graphics, music and physical experience; Fill me up – Block Brain Game (€ 3.49) : A puzzle with simple rules, but obviously difficult to master. Place all the pieces on the playing field respecting their shapes;

A puzzle with simple rules, but obviously difficult to master. Place all the pieces on the playing field respecting their shapes; iPingpong 3D (€ 1.09) : Fancy a game of table tennis? This app allows it, although I don’t think it is the best implementation of the sport;

Fancy a game of table tennis? This app allows it, although I don’t think it is the best implementation of the sport; Dirt Bike Rider Stunts Race 3d (€ 8.99) : Motorcycle game that lets you do all the stunts on your motorcycle that you would rather not do in real life;

Motorcycle game that lets you do all the stunts on your motorcycle that you would rather not do in real life; Puzzles & ELF ™: Epic War OF UGC (€ 1.09) : I don’t understand this casual game. It is well rated (4.6 stars) but the reviews are in the opposite direction. That’s why I recommend that you install it to make up your own mind;

I don’t understand this casual game. It is well rated (4.6 stars) but the reviews are in the opposite direction. That’s why I recommend that you install it to make up your own mind; Astrå (



€ 1.09

): Face 32 stages as Hemera and fight the darkness in this game with charming graphics and intuitive gameplay;

Face 32 stages as Hemera and fight the darkness in this game with charming graphics and intuitive gameplay; Card Crawl ( € 5.49 ): This card game is a solitaire style dungeon game. 180 reviews and 4.8 stars on the App Store.

): This card game is a solitaire style dungeon game. 180 reviews and 4.8 stars on the App Store. Card thief ( € 3.49 ): We remain in the theme of cards with this game of “hidden cards”.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found more interesting promo apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.