these mistakes to avoid to preserve the battery!

When you drive an electric vehicle, be careful to preserve the battery and not damage it over time! Here are just a few mistakes to avoid in this regard.

THE’battery status of your electric vehicle is to be maintained like any other battery operating at lithium-ion. If you are not careful, it can deteriorate over time.

Thus, if you want to maintain honorable performance over a long period of time, it is imperative to adopt good habits of recharge and of conduct. While many motorists switch to electric, it’s easy to get into bad habits that will quickly degrade the battery without you realizing it.

Remember one thing: the less you will take care of your battery, the more you will have to make passages to the terminal! You will therefore waste time, and money … Here are these mistakes to avoid to preserve your battery!

Choose the 20-80% range

Batteries at lithium-ion, operate through both a chemical and an electrical reaction. So much so that if you stay below a certain load threshold (20% in this case), your vehicle’s battery will have to work extra to maintain optimal operation. In absolute terms, therefore, avoid leaving your car for a long time at a low charge level. And below 5%, it becomes critical.

It’s the same story for the top of the charging fork. The modern batteries don’t like to stay loaded for more than 80% for a long time. Staying at 100% for a long time is not a good habit: it will tend to stress the battery because the tension will be at its maximum level.

Let’s be clear, if you recharge your battery to 95% for a long trip and end up at 10%, it won’t damage your battery on the spot. Simply choose the 20-80% range.

Avoid nervous driving

An electric vehicle battery is designed to withstand a number of recharging cycles. On average, a lithium-ion battery holds on average 1000 To 1,500 cycles in total. Obviously, if you tend to press the right pedal, you will put more strain on your engine and therefore your battery. Consequence, you go quickly empty the drums which will need to be recharged again. With force, a reconciliation of the recharging and discharging cycles and therefore premature wear of your battery!





At the same time, also avoid taking the highway too often. Why ? At high speed, i.e. above 110 km / h over a long period of time, the engine of your electric car will have to run continuously at a high speed to produce the power necessary to maintain a sustained speed.

Favor short trips and avoid high speeds over a long distance.

Avoid recharging a battery that has already heated up

One of the factors that will influence the charging time and power of your vehicle is the temperature drums. When this is between 20 and 40 ° C, the charge will be optimal and you will be able to achieve maximum charging performance.

With your lithium-ion battery, extreme heat (above 50 ° C) will be harmful to the health of the battery cells. Charging an already hot battery on an electric car that is not equipped with a thermal regulation system could have critical consequences.

Some high-end models, such as models from You’re here for example, have battery systems that know very well how to manage temperature variations. No problem for these models, however.

Avoid full air conditioning or heating!

On board your electric car, the air conditioner and the heating are two major consumers of energy. In summer, it is important not to overcool the passenger compartment. We remind you that beyond the more or less intensive use of your battery, the large temperature differences between the outside and the inside are also bad for your body.

It is the same in winter. Rather than asking the batteries to warm up the car, cover yourself up by putting on a sweater and scarf for example.

If this equipment is available, prefer the use of heated or ventilated seats and steering wheels rather than the temperature of the ventilation, they are more efficient.

Finally, remember to preheat or pre-cool the car before setting off, when it is still charging.

Read also :