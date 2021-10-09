Thierry Mugler disfigured by an accident: he talks about his surgery

He has “Muglerized” himself. Passing through Day-to-day (TMC) on the occasion of an exhibition and the release of a book Couturissime dedicated to the work of his career, Manfred Thierry Mugler has revealed some secrets of his career. We learn in particular that Cardi B had spotted and chosen herself the incredible and imposing dress she wore to the Grammy Awards. A vintage and exceptional model.

Himself the architect of his own body, Thierry Mugler has suffered several accidents in his life, partially disfiguring it. Faced with Yann Barthès, the 72-year-old designer gave himself over to these reconstructive operations which allowed him to display a new face, the one he chose. “Let’s say there were occasions, with the accident so to do, instead of going back to surgery to remove steel pins, I thought why not. Because it makes sense. I like to transform and arrange people. It makes sense in my architectural research“, underlines the creator.





Thierry Mugler has spent a lot of time in the operating room. In 2017, he explained that his body was still, and perpetually, under construction. “I had a facial reconstruction following a serious gym accident that completely knocked my face down. My body is in perpetual construction“, he confided. Rather discreet when it comes to evoking the said accident, the creator remembers how much his body”was broken“:”There came a time when I said to myself: let’s put things back in order, to go further and higher “.

Since then, Thierry Mugler offers ferociously topical vintage pieces, in addition to collaborations more cult each other. Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian are some of his unforgettable muses.