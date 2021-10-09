This aborted deal between Steve Jobs and Dell could have changed the face of tech

While promoting his dissertation, Michael Dell explained that Steve Jobs would have tried several times to colonize Dell PCs.

Last Tuesday was a special date for Apple’s troops; October 5 marked the tenth anniversary of the death of its most illustrious founder. Obviously, all those who knew him personally have their own story; and it is certainly Michael Dell, founder of the eponymous company, who delivered the most remarkable of them.

As part of the promotion of his future thesis, “Play Nice But Win: A CEO’s Journey from Founder to Leader”The leader recounted discussions that could well have change the IT landscape as we know it today; Apple Insider explains that the two computer moguls have apparently had several discussions around a possible move of Dell under the NeXT flag, then Apple.

A first approach in full exile

The story takes place in 1993, right in the middle of the glorious era of beige plastic. Steve Jobs has not been part of Apple for some time; he got ejected following friction with John Sculley, CEO at the time. With a few defectors from the Apple brand, he found a new hobbyhorse: NeXT, a promising platform designed for higher education and the corporate world.

Jobs would then have proposed to his friend to adopt his baby on all of Dell’s machines, which was already one of the market leaders. An operation which, if it had been successful, would have radically changed the tech landscape of the time. But Michael Dell ended up decline this offer, cooled by a relative lack of interest from the general public.





NeXT, the ideal Trojan horse

There follows an ellipse of a few years, which brings us to 1997. At that time, Apple was still very far from the success that we know today; on the verge of sinking, its CEO eGil Amelio is looking to revive. So he decides to go to retrieve the founder in exile, and offers itself NeXT for around 371 million euros. Here is the wolf back in the fold; in July 1997, he completed his comeback by convincing the board of directors to get rid of Amelio. So he finds himself Interim CEO, then full-time Apple. For Jobs, the circle has come full circle.

Barely settled in his new chair, he picks up his phone and calls his friend back – this time with new tricks in his famous black sleeve. Still according to Michael Dell, quoted by Apple Insider, Jobs would have proposed this time install Mac OS on Dell machines. A deal that could still have been “change the path of Windows and Mac OS”, According to Dell.

Despite real interest from Dell, this new deal would also have fallen through. The two leaders simply failed to agree on a business model. So everyone has made their own way, and looking back, they’re probably happy with their fates. Dell is still one of the big names in tech, and is now worth more than 100 billion euros. As for Apple… the most expensive Apple in history is now worth more than 2,000 billion euros.