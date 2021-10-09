This new Amazon fridge will be able to order groceries on its own

The e-commerce giant was working on a smart fridge project capable of detecting missing or expired products.

According to Insider information, Amazon is working on a smart refrigerator. The project, called “Pulse” would be developed by the same unit that is behind the technology offered in the physical stores of the e-commerce giant Amazon Go. According to the project, the fridge will be able to take inventory, record your habits and therefore predict your purchases.

Better still, the device would also be able to control the expiration dates of products or even suggest recipes based on the foods available in the fridge. According to the report seen by Insider, the fridge could also order groceries directly, via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods.

Amazon’s foray into the refrigerator business had been in the works for at least two years, according to Insider, under the leadership of Gopi Prashanth, “a director of IT and artificial intelligence.” For now, no date has been announced for the release of this fridge, but Amazon should probably partner with other manufacturers to develop its project.

Smart refrigerators are not a new idea. Samsung and LG already offer devices that can identify food, connect to digital assistants and, in some cases, order

