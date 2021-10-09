this photo unveiled on the eve of their birthday

At 40, the former Miss France winner is the happy mother of a tribe of 4 children. The mother has indeed twice given birth to twins. A feat she shares on the occasion of the 8th birthday of her cadets.
In short, multiple pregnancies are quite rare. According to theINSEE, the odds of having identical twins are 0.4% and 1.1% for fraternal twins. It is even estimated at 1% chance of giving birth to twins a second time. However, Élodie Gossuin, former Miss France, was able to give birth in 2013 to a new pair of twins, six years after her first born, Jules and Rose, now 13 years old. The radio host, who is used to revealing a bit of her family life on social networks, revealed a snapshot of her second baby bump this Friday, October 8. A photo that goes back to 8 years, and that she posted on the eve of Leonardo and Joséphine’s birthday.
The “Twin family” prepare the birthday of Leonardo and Joséphine
In this Instagram post, Élodie Gossuin appears lying on a bed in the maternity ward, with a very round belly. “8 years ago, baby boom of twins tomorrow (this Saturday, editor’s note) “, she wrote in the caption of this shot which was therefore visibly taken on the eve of childbirth. The day after this publication, the young woman posted a second shot, showing her two “happiness“when they were still just toddlers. “So lucky to have given you life”, she wrote. “So proud with your dad and your older siblings to see you always growing up hand in hand.”
The ex-miss France nostalgic for her pregnancy
This day is special for the former Miss France, who celebrates as it should the birthday of her two youngest children, which she celebrates in a small committee on the occasion ofa snack shared on his last story. She had also gifted her fans with an adorable family photo before the start of the school year. “Mental preparation, intensive for the Back to School Marathon”, she wrote in the caption. A busy family life in short. If she announced that she wanted to take a sabbatical and take a rest, Élodie Gossuin can still count on the support of Bertrand Lacherie, her husband, whom she teased live on Cyril Lignac’s show broadcast on M6.
