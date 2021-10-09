this powerful 2TB SDD is at its best price on Amazon

If your laptop or desktop has limited storage, and you want the extra space, and even faster, then this deal should appeal to you. A benchmark in its class, the Crucial MX500 2TB SSD delivers compelling performance and is more affordable. It goes from 202.79 euros to 174.99 euros.

Primary storage solution, additional space, better comfort… there are currently many reasons to buy a new SSD. The Crucial brand is renowned for providing solid, high performance storage solutions. This is the case of the MX500, one of the best references in its category, which is currently benefiting from a 14% discount for its 2 TB version.

Key points of the Crucial MX500

Speeds of up to 560 MB / s read and 510 write;

Enhanced with Micron’s 3D NAND technology;

And a more robust format than a classic SSD.

Usually over 200 euros, Crucial’s MX500 SSD in its 2TB version is currently enjoying a 14% discount, its lowest price found on the e-commerce giant’s site. Amazon also offers the 1TB version in promotion, the SSD is at 87.99 euros against 117.59 euros.

An SSD known for its good performance

Considered to be one of the best internal SSDs (2.5-inch format) on the market, the Crucial MX500 stands out for its excellent performance. Its read and write speeds can reach 560MB / s read and 510MB / s write respectively, allowing you to start your machine very quickly, run your software smoothly and browse the Internet from fluid way. It will adapt perfectly to your needs.





In addition to its performance, the SSD has a considerable storage capacity of 2 TB. Thus, this SSD will give you more space on your PC to be able to enjoy more content, such as video games, applications and softwares. If you need to install programs that require responsiveness, load times will be drastically reduced with this SSD. As for the 3D NAND technology, it will bring a boost of endurance – during file transfers for example – speed and will also save energy.

Reliable and durable over time

It is well known, SSDs are more resistant than traditional hard drives and the MX500 is no exception to the rule. With the absence of mechanical parts, Crucial’s internal disc is better able to withstand shock and vibration. This promises greater durability and therefore very profitable reliability, especially since the manufacturer guarantees his product for 5 years. And if, however, you have never installed an SSD, the brand offers a practical guide to guide you step by step.

Find the SSD you need

To compare the Crucial MX500 SSD to the competition, we invite you to consult our TOP 5 internal, external and NVMe SSDs currently on sale.