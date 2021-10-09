this proposal made to him by Jean-Luc Reichmann just after his departure

Some viewers still have a hard time realizing. After 252 participations and 1,026,107 euros in winnings, Bruno was eliminated from the 12 strokes of noon. He, who had been crowned the game’s greatest champion a few weeks earlier, was ousted by his challenger Loris on Tuesday, October 5. It all happened during the Fatal Blow, to the question: “In France under the Fourth Republic, what was the title of the head of government?” The famous midday master obviously had the answer, “chairman of the board,” but he didn’t have time to give it. A hard blow for the little protégé of Jean-Luc Reichmann, who could not however have dreamed of a better scenario. “I gave my correct answer just after the gong. I leave like that. I find that it is the best way to lose,” he conceded to Télé-Loisirs.

For Bruno, it is therefore a page that is turned. His days will no longer be punctuated by the shootings of the 12 Coups de midi, and he will no longer have the luxury of seeing Jean-Luc Reichmann every day. But this does not mean that he will break contact with the latter!





By dint of rubbing shoulders with them on his set, Jean-Luc Reichmann has become very close to certain candidates of 12 Coups de midi. This is particularly the case of his little protégé Paul, or of Eric, nicknamed “Fantastéric” by the public. But Bruno was no exception to the rule! He and the host have remained in contact since his elimination, and Nathalie Lecoultre’s companion even had delicate attention to his (…)

