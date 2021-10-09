this trick that allows you to save more than 300 euros





You have surely already been contacted by phone by an Internet service provider (ISP) to offer you advantageous rates and thus make you leave your current operator? What if it really was a good deal? According to Capital, changing ISP every year would effectively save hundreds of euros per year. Attractive rates at 10 euros per month This economy is based on one of the number 1 marketing arguments of ISPs: their offer reserved for new subscribers. All without exceptions offer preferential rates, often at half price, for new subscribers. The magazine cites Bouygues Telecom and SFR as an example, which offer “the best fiber offers on the market” respectively at 9.99 and 10 euros per month: a price accessible only to new customers. Monthly payments that increase after 12 months of subscription Free could not let its competitors go it alone: ​​since Friday, the operator has also launched a Freebox offer (Fiber, ADSL 2+ or VDSL2) at 9.99 euros for the first year, valid until Monday 11 October and reserved for new customers. Then, the price will drop to 34.99 euros per month after the first twelve months. On the Orange side, the fiber Livebox remains at 22.99 euros per month for 12 months in call price then 41.99 euros per month. Some offers have been spotted by the specialized media Frandroid, which recalls that the Bouygues Telecom subscription then climbs to 29.99 euros per month after the first twelve months of subscription. The increase is greater at SFR, which increases to 38 euros per month after one year of subscription.

For the three Bouygues, Free and SFR offers, you will therefore pay around 120 euros the first year then 359.88, 420 or 456 euros per year the following years. This makes a total of 240, 300 or 336 euros additional to be paid each year compared to your initial offer. But as much less if you change operator each time … This increase can however be avoided if you cancel your subscription after the first twelve months: the end of the preferential rates generally coincides with the end of the commitment. You are then free to go to a competitor and again benefit from a promotional offer as a new subscriber for twelve new months. A technique that is not suitable for everyone 200 to 300 euros is difficult to refuse, but be careful not to terminate too quickly with your current internet service provider. If you have several packages, box and mobile telephony, from the same operator, the game is probably not worth the candle. Bundles often already save money. Families who have several packages could thus find no advantage to change, unless terminating all contracts to switch everything to the competition.

Administrative and organizational On the other hand, this trick appeals to students like Maxime, who explains that he “changed boxes three times, three years in a row in order to benefit from the starting prices”. If he admits that this scheme allowed him to save money when his budget was limited, he concedes some inconvenience: “It was cheaper but it’s a lot of administration for not much. In addition, he You have to send the box back at the right time so as not to pay an extra month and not to receive the news too early so as not to pay for two boxes at the same time. “ Also beware of termination fees applied by your operator, even after the end of the engagement. On the order of fifty euros, they can partially reduce the savings made thanks to the change, but more and more operators are paying for them when you subscribe: one more argument to encourage you to terminate with their competitor. For example, if the commissioning fee is 49 euros with Free, the operator will reimburse you up to 100 euros for your termination costs with your old operator.

Beware of hidden costs In its guide dedicated to ISPs, theUFC-What to Choose notes that some market players do not hesitate to display attractive base prices without specifying that other costs are incurred, including termination costs. Very often, the rental of the box is for example not included in the price put forward. In this case, count 3 to 5 euros more each month. The television option is also often considered as a supplement, as are access to streaming platforms which are increasingly integrated into internet boxes. Added to this are additional costs: activation, termination, but also phone number portability, as well as a security deposit, etc.

A change of Internet box also implies a change of interface of your television – if you subscribe to an offer including television in your subscription – and of wifi code, underlines Capital. The latter will need to be updated on all your connected devices. And if you have the fiber, you may lose a few hours of your time with this change. Because ISPs do not all use the same network, a technician may need to come to your home to connect your line to the correct network. So many constraints that pushed Maxime to abandon these annual changes as soon as he entered the workforce. “Now that I have a job, I can afford to pay a monthly subscription,” he admits. Peace comes at a price.