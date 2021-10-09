thunderclap, he unleashes Nagui and his show The Artist!

When Patrick Sébastien has someone up their sleeves, he lets it know in the press! Today, it is Nagui who takes it for his rank!

Patrick Sébastien has a stubborn grudge!

For three years, Patrick Sébastien has been ruminating on his anger against France Télévisions. After having occupied the Saturday night section for years, the management decides to break the contract. For early fans, it’s a real tsunami. For the main concerned, revenge is a dish that is eaten cold. With the health protocol, it is not easy to organize shows as usual. Fortunately, with his connections, he will succeed in thumbing his nose at his sworn enemy, Delphine Ernotte. Obviously, this is not the only one he has in his sights. What happened between Nagui and him to make things go wrong to this point of no return? Objeko details the latest revelations!

Patrick Sébastien still has not digested the pill

When asked about France Télévisions, Patrick Sébastien feels left out, as definitively rejected from the group. After years of good and loyal service, it’s all over. So, with our colleagues from Cine TV Review, he declares with loss and noise. ” I am persona non grata on the public service, including as a guest. I can’t come and promote my show. “ He strongly deplores the matter, especially since he really has a knack for making friends with people. Whether they are anonymous or former President of the Republic, his address book is worth gold. For example, when he arrives on the set of TPMP, Baba always rolls out the red carpet for him.

However, in recent days, the former host smells of mustard rising to his nose. First of all, he tackles Jean-Marc Généreux’s show. In his eyes, his Spectacular does not deserve the public to dwell on it. Against all expectations, it is Nagui who will suffer the coup de grace. Considering the seniority of Mélanie Page’s husband in the public service, Objeko wondering what fly stung him? He who loves to send the elevator back to new generations. At least one could possibly feel that they have that trait in common. But for Patrick Sébastien, no way we compare to him!

Ouch, it stings!





After announcing his departure from Everyone Wants to Take His Place, Nagui wants to devote herself to music. Thanks to Taratata and to Do not forget the lyrics, he proves to us that he is a fine music lover. Wishing to compete The Voice, he creates a concept that offers a carte blanche to songwriters. So he sells us his project as something innovative that should revolutionize the landscape. Unfortunately, for Patrick Sébastien, the mayonnaise does not take!

For the public, it is the Bérézina. The Artist also fails to convince. Patrick Sébastien deplores this paradox. “There are people who make 6% of audience and who can continue to make television. Nagui, he can crash, make less than a million viewers, he will always be there. ” In his sights, there are all the “Programs produced by Banijay, his production company”. Sarcastic, he drives home the point. “Yet we are in the public service, it’s done with the dough Of the taxpayer.

Moreover, while speaking of this company, Patrick Sébastien throws a paving stone in the pond “There are things that escape the law. There is a guy called Takis Candilis who worked at Banijay and who became number 2 of France Télévisions. He cleaned up the programs to put Banijay’s broadcasts. ” Nathalie’s husband wonders and titillates our curiosity. ” Is it legal? It’s incredible“.

And the last word is …

When he analyzes his dismissal from France Televisions, Patrick Sébastien has tears of rage that rise to his eyes. ” I found myself in Delphine Ernotte’s sights as a white man over 50 years old. We are not allowed to fire someone, neither for their age, nor for their skin color And you, what do you think, dear reader? Isn’t Nagui a pretext to rekindle the fuse? Who will have the last word ? So far, no one has reacted on the other side. If ever, things happen, we’ll keep you posted! Continued in the next issue ofObjeko !

Thank you to our colleagues from Cine TV Review



