time will prove MNM right according to Lionel Messi

Arrived this summer at Paris Saint-Germain, Argentine striker Lionel Messi joins a world-class attacking sector, along with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Angel Di Maria. An attacking quartet considered on paper to be the best in the world today. In an interview with France Football, the former FC Barcelona is aware of the work to be done to perfect his understanding with the other offensive assets of the club of the capital, including some with whom he has already evolved in club and in selection.





“It’s something that will be put in place naturally, as the matches we play together. We will get to know each other over time. I have known “Ney” for a long time, we have played many matches together and we know each other well. It’s a bit the same with Angel, with whom I have been playing in the national team for years. As for Kylian, it’s only been a few training sessions and a few matches that we’ve been playing together. The more time we spend together, in the locker room and on the pitch, the better we will get to know each other and be efficient ”, he declared in the columns of the French sports monthly.