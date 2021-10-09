Timid mobilization in Basse-Terre of supporters of vaccination

They were not numerous this Saturday morning on the Cours Nolivos in Basse-Terre. In front of the town hall of the Chief town, they had arranged to meet so that their voices were also heard. But despite their small number, they delivered their message to the population

They did not expect to be as numerous as at the other Saturday demonstrations. At most, they hoped to be numerous enough to get the information across.

Hervé Guibert, initiator of the event

And for all, the real goal of this gathering in Basse-Terre was especially not to oppose the opponents of the vaccine and the sanitary pass, but to assert the interest of being vaccinated to the population.









In their ranks, doctors rub shoulders with elected officials with the same message to convey to a population a little surprised by this demonstration in the streets of Basse-Terre.

Maria-Grazia Serra, surgeon and Sylvie Gustave dit Duflo, regional advisor

And this message, they carried it in the streets of the Chief town, passing of the Cours Nolivos to the Field of Arbaud before heading towards the Hospital center of Basse-Terre, end point of their movement.