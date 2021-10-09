title, release date and main actor of his next movie revealed

Barely arrived at Universal, Christopher Nolan’s next film already has a title, release date and lead actor.

We are not idle on Christopher Nolan’s side, barely recovered from his brutal transition from Warner to Universal against a background of artistic conflicts, aversion to streaming, and probably also because of the relative failure of Tenet. Just installed in his new quarters, the British director has already put his studio in battle order to make his next work, which already has a name, a release date and a main actor attached.

Good. Shall we get out of Warner?

Based on the life of scientist Robert J. Oppenheimer (and the Pulitzer Prize winning book dedicated to him) widely regarded as the father / creator of the atomic bomb, the film which will explore its murky existence will be simply titled Oppenheimer. Universal seems to be working harder to satisfy its new foal since the very knowledgeable site Deadline reveals that the studio would like to release the film in July 2023. This may seem distant for us mere mortals, but it is much less at the scale of the production of a turbo-blockbuster, especially if there is really a nuclear test to organize (we can’t get over it). still not write these lines).

Deadline also reveals that Cillian Murphy, an actor well known to fans of Peaky Blinders, will be the main star of the cast and is already invested in the title role. Connoisseurs will also be only half-surprised: while Cillian Murphy was never exactly on Hollywood’s A-list, he always hung out in the paws of Nolan,Inception To Dunkirk through the Batman trilogy. Oppenheimer will be their sixth collaboration.

By order of the fookin ‘Peaky Blinders, we want an atom bomb





Other faithful among the faithful, Deadline also announces that the cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema and the composer Ludwig Göransson have been recalled for this new project. The second is a recent collaborator, having only worked on Tenet with Christopher Nolan, but he’s a former apprentice of Hans Zimmer, and so, we imagine, someone who got his hands on the other soundtracks of Chrisotpher Nolan’s films with Hans Zimmer.

The first, on the other hand, is a fairly long-standing colleague now, having photographed all of the filmmaker’s films since. Interstellar. We also owe him those of Spectrum, of Her and Ad Astra. Less popular in Hollywood boxes than a Roger Deakins or an Emmanuel Lubezki because younger, it is all the same a huge size whose talent is no longer to prove … if it is not perhaps by an Oscar. Obviously less action-oriented and closer to drama – a genre more appreciated by the academy – this project will perhaps be the one that will reap the first rewards of this whole team.