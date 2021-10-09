“To deprive Spain of the ball is impossible”, warns Didier Deschamps before the final

In a press videoconference, from the San Siro stadium in Milan on Saturday, October 9, Didier Deschamps does not want to ignite: “If you think so, yes, we might be the favorites, but we’re not going to call ourselves that.” On the eve of the Nations League final, which will be played on Sunday between the France team and Spain, the Blues coach and Hugo Lloris participated in the traditional pre-match press conference.

Time to talk about La Roja, a young selection led by Luis Enrique, who eliminated the Italian European champions with forceps on Wednesday evening (2-1). “It’s a team that runs the ball well, with a style of play based on possession, movement”, described Hugo Lloris, while Deschamps insisted that “To deprive Spain of the ball is impossible. To fight for possession is already difficult.”

Facing La Roja, the Blues could therefore run a good part of the meeting, to seek to recover the leather. This Saturday, at the end of the afternoon, they discovered the lawn on which they will multiply the races. Without Adrien Rabiot, tested positive for Covid-19 and who remained in Turin this morning when the French troops left for Milan, the 21 French players held a closed session to prepare for their final, after fifteen minutes open to the press .







Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé stretch during the last training of the France team before the final of the League of Nations, on October 9 at the San Siro stadium (FRANCK FIFE / AFP)





All in an empty San Siro stadium, which will host 37,000 people on Sunday evening during the match, including 4,000 French supporters. During this training, the Blues worked on their tactical system. The coach could renew the one chosen against Belgium in the semi-final on Thursday and against Finland last September, with three defenders. A system that asks in particular questions about the midfielder two – with Paul Pogba and very probably Aurélien Tchouaméni – and his ability to go scratch balloons in the feet of the Spaniards.

“The pressing can be done, but not just any old way because they have this individual and collective quality to get the balls out well. (…) That Spain will have more the ball, it is very likely, but it is necessary make sure we have it as much as possible “, explained Deschamps. And Lloris to confirm: “It’s up to us not to do disorganized pressing, to run at the right time, to shoot at the right time, to use the ball in the best possible way.”

Because running behind the ball is leaving strength behind. And with three days of recovery, one less than the Spaniards, it could have an impact in the final. “Between four and five days, it doesn’t make too much of a difference. But between three and four, yes. We try to optimize the recovery of the players. But it will not be an excuse on our side”, warned Deschamps.

The Blues participated in their last training session of this rally, relaxed, like Friday, before this final against Spain. Which would allow them to win a new continental title.