“To do well, you have to see far”: Édouard Philippe launches his new “Horizons” party

PRESIDENTIAL – Former Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron presented the outlines of his new political party from Le Havre, assuring that his objective “in 2022 is that the President of the Republic be re-elected”.

“Because, to do well, you have to see far”. From his city of Le Havre, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe launched his new political party this Saturday, called “Horizons”. Fifteen months after his departure from Matignon, the former head of government says he wants “participate in the constitution of a new political offer” and expand to the right the base of support for Emmanuel Macron. “With Horizons, we are going to define a strategy for France, it is a collective adventure “, he assured, adding that the “positioning” of this new party, “it’s in front”, with “a logic of partnership, of gathering” authorizing dual membership. “The line is to prefer serenity to feverishness”, added the former member of the Republicans, in front of a full house (the organizers claimed 3000 participants).

The campaign will be difficult and it will require a broadening of its electoral base– Édouard Philippe

The latter wished to reaffirm his “support” to Emmanuel Macron, so that “the next five years will be useful years”. Because “very clearly, my goal in 2022 is for the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron to be re-elected”, he said, while some suspect him of wanting to go it alone. “This re-election is not won in advance, so the campaign will be difficult and it will require a broadening of its electoral base” and “the objective is to create a real party, with statutes which will be deposited on Monday, a charter of values”, he said, explaining that the mayors would have a special place there with a “Assembly” who will elect the vice-president. As Macronie tries to structure a “commune house”, he assured that “if it’s a banner, we’ll be behind”.

The bosses of the three parliamentary groups of the majority in the Assembly, Christophe Castaner (LREM), Olivier Becht (Agir) and Patrick Mignola (MoDem) had also made the trip, as well as 160 mayors, 600 local elected officials (including mayors of Fontainebleau Frédéric Valletoux, and of Reims Arnaud Robinet) and about sixty parliamentarians, including Marie Lebec, Pierre-Yves Bournazel, Naïma Moutchou or Marie Guévenoux.

You have to think big to be French, to make France. I suggest you do it together– Édouard Philippe

“It is a democratic fight, long-term, but essential, that we engage […] We lack a strategy for 2050 “ and “I want to build it with you”, he added. It front of “four dizziness”, major issues that will mark society in the years to come – demographic, environmental, geopolitical and technological – “we must prepare a strategy”, he argued, pleading for “The constancy” and “coherence”. At the conclusion of his long speech, which lasted more than two hours, the former Prime Minister assured, to hearty applause that“you have to think big to be French, to make France. I suggest you do it together”.

