Top 14 (D6): Toulouse overthrows Pau

Aurélie SACCHELLI, Media365, published on Saturday 09 October 2021 at 18:50

Led 7-0 at half-time by Pau, Toulouse managed a great second period to finally win 38-10 with the offensive bonus. The champions of France prance at the top of the standings, with seven points ahead of Bordeaux-Bègles.

Bordeaux-Bègles suffered, Racing 92 suffered …, and Toulouse suffered (a little) too! The French champion needed a great second half to beat Pau, who had yet made the trip to Haute-Garonne with several players for whom it was the first match sheet. Led 7-0 at the break, the French champions finally won 38-10, with the offensive bonus in the key. The Rouge et Noir, which presented a quasi-typical team, with the Ntamack-Dupont hinge, or even Jelonch, Mauvaka or Médard, were cold picked in the 10th minute, when Thibault Debaes intercepted a pass from Romain Ntamack for Arthur Bonneval on the right wing and climbed 65 meters to score. The opener transformed his own try (0-7) and Pau managed to keep his advantage until half-time, taking advantage of the technical waste and the lack of commitment of Toulouse.





The carried balloon, the fatal weapon of Toulouse

“We suck”, summed up Maxime Médard at half-time, and there is no doubt that Ugo Mola had to wake up his players. And without much surprise, the champions of France have returned to the field with much better intentions. From the 48th minute, they managed to find the opening thanks to Maxime Médard, who recovered from the ground a ball that Anthony Jelonch had not managed to catch, a few meters from the line. Romain Ntamack has started his festival of transformations (10-7, 49th), and Toulouse has driven the point home, with three copy-pasted tests. It is indeed after three balls carried beautifully played that the Toulouse have widened the gap, with first Anthony Jelonch (53rd) then Rory Arnold (60th) and again Jelonch (65th) to finish the job (31-10 , 66th). After the yellow card received by Thibault Debaes, Toulouse scored a last attempt in numerical superiority by Cyril Baille (75th) after a scrum. Toulouse therefore offers itself a five-point victory and accentuates its lead in the lead, with now seven points ahead of Bordeaux-Bègles, before going to Lyon next week. Pau, despite a good resistance for 40 minutes, concedes its third defeat of the season, and remains 8th before receiving the UBB.

TOP 14 / 6TH DAY

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Biarritz – Lyon : 5-40

Bordeaux-Begles – Montpellier: 27-23

La Rochelle – Castres: 29-10

Racing 92 – Perpignan: 17-14

Toulouse – Pau: 38-10

9:05 p.m .: Toulon – Brive

Sunday, October 10, 2021

9:05 p.m .: French Stadium – Clermont