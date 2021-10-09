Tour of Lombardy 2021 – Alaphilippe trapped, Masnada helpless, Evenepoel failing: Deceuninck, decryption of a failure

There is no doubt that Fausto Masnada will remember for a long time this Saturday, October 9, 2021, this Tour of Lombardy ending at home, in Bergamo, which he came so close to winning. So close and yet so far because the Italian, finally second, never seemed able to deprive Tadej Pogacar of the victory on the “Classic of strong leaves”. If this podium remains a huge performance for Masnada, it sounds a bit like a defeat for the Deceuninck-Quick Step.

Pogacar was untouchable and Masnada paid the price: his victorious arrival

The Belgian formation, which lined up its trio of cadors Joao Almeida-Remco Evenepoel-Julian Alaphilippe, let the victory slip after a first part of the race, however well mastered. “It went pretty well, we were always well represented up front until the final, explained the French world champion. We ended up in front with Joao and Fausto, the whole team did a great job. We felt that the race was getting harder and harder, so we got tougher but it was a bit safe!“And the team of Patrick Lefevere multiplied the tactical faults, with four major errors deciphered.

Tower of Lombardy Pogacar, it’s monstrous! 4 HOURS AGO

36.6km from the finish: Pogacar leaves, the Deceuninck frozen

We are in the penultimate difficulty of the day, the Passo di Ganda. While the tempo imposed for a few kilometers by the INEOS Grenadiers formation has just caused the loss of Remco Evenepoel, left behind but getting on the train to come back to help his leaders, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) decides to follow an attack by Vincenzo Nibali (Trek -Segafredo). At the head of the peloton at this moment, Joao Almeida senses the danger and immediately alerts Julian Alaphilippe and Fausto Masnada that he will not be able to make the connection and that they must go.

Coup de force, misunderstanding of the pursuers: how Pogacar won his 2nd Monument

But none move, even though the world champion was in Pogacar’s wheel at that time. A big mistake on the part of the Frenchman, especially since he seemed physically able to follow him. “Maybe I lacked the confidence to make the jump when Pogacar attacked, he admitted on arrival. In the legs, it was going well, I was on the limit, like everyone else. But, like the last few days, it’s been a bit complicated, I didn’t know if I was able to keep up“. But at this moment, nothing is lost yet.

35km: An attack for nothing from Masnada

Very quickly, Fausto Masnada takes control of the group of favorites while Joao Almeida fights at the back of the group to hang on to the top. At this moment, Pogacar has only 15 ” in advance and, 300m further, the Italian even places a start to try to come back alone on the Slovenian. In vain, it will remain a good kilometer alone in front of the group of the favorites before being taken again. A stalled time, Joao Almeida, who continues to fight, finally even manages to get back on the group of favorites 2km from the top.

Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick Step) goes on the attack on the Tour of Lombardy 2021 Credit: Getty Images

But the attack of Adam Yates a few hundred meters away – an offensive intended to make the junction with Masnada – makes him give way again. But the Portuguese continues to fight to switch not too far, in the company of Quintana in particular. The presence of Almeida AND de Masnada in the plain before Bergamo would be a major asset for Alaphilippe.

31.7km: Alaphilippe, a firecracker for nothing

While Fausto Masnada has been leading the group of favorites for a good kilometer and Joao Almeida continues to fight at around twenty seconds, the situation has stabilized, with a 36 ” lead for Pogacar. The victory is still completely playable for Julian Alaphilippe and the group of the favorites, on condition of agreement. Especially since the world champion has Masnada with him, Almeida not far behind and Roglic has Vingegaard.





Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) leads the group of favorites on the Tour of Lombardy 2021 Credit: Getty Images

But, just before the seesaw, Julian Alaphilippe places a violent acceleration to try to get out. He takes 8 ” in the Pogacar case but does not let go of anyone else… Jonas Vingegaard, of course. It also prevents any return of Almeida in the descent, which then gets back up. Despite all his efforts, he continued downhill and seemed capable of isolating himself in pursuit of Pogacar. But he will not succeed.

29.7km: First class burial behind Masnada

In the descent, Fausto Masnada is expected to roll for Alaphilippe, as he did on the climb, but he decides, spurred on by the Habs, to take advantage of his knowledge of the terrain (he was born in Bergamo) to attack but no one follows, starting with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was in his wheel. “Fausto found himself in front but he had already done a lot of work before, said the Habs. We didn’t really know what it was going to be …“

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) leads the group of favorites in the descent of Passo di Ganda, on the Tour of Lombardy 2021 Credit: Getty Images

Despite everything, Alaphilippe lets his team-mate slip away and does not ride, to force his opponents to work. The problem is that there is no one left to ride, the fault of the Frenchman’s attack from the top of Passo di Ganda. The favorites are therefore waiting for the return of a left behind Vingegaard but, by the time it comes back and starts rolling, Pogacar’s lead doubles, going from 24 “to 48”. Playing with their opponents, Alaphilippe and the Deceuninck-Quick Step trapped themselves.

8.5 km: Alaphilippe (and Woods) annihilates his last chance

After a long time without taking time, the favorites finally managed to organize themselves and even came back to 28 ” less than 10km from the finish. The move is still playable but, as everyone passes, Michael Woods decides to skip a relay, disrupting the group. At this moment, Julian Alaphilippe and the Deceuninck-Quick Step are aware that their best chance of winning is to get the world champion back on the lead.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), ahead of Adam Yates (INEOS Grenadiers), Romain Bardet (DSM) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), in the Tour de Lombardie 2021 Credit: Getty Images

But, instead of finally collaborating to allow better harmony, the Frenchman takes advantage of the disorganization to attack and definitively kills the agreement between the favorites. Because, behind, nobody will want to collaborate with the French, for fear of being countered, and everyone will be buried. Two kilometers further, the leading duo will be more than 50 ” ahead. Mass is said, the Deceuninck-Quick Step has let slip its only chance of victory. “I have no regrets, said Alaphilippe after the race. We decided to play the Masnada card thoroughly and there you go. Unfortunately, we don’t win but it’s still a good place, 2nd on a Monument“.

Alaphilippe: “I lacked a little confidence when Pogacar attacked”

Tower of Lombardy Fritsch: “Roglic seems to be the big favorite… but I would bet more on Pogacar” 10/07/2021 At 5:35 PM