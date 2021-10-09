TPMP: Benjamin Castaldi reveals how Flavie Flament discovered his infidelity

Benjamin Castaldi revealed in Touche pas à mon poste the day Flavie Flament discovered his infidelity. A difficult moment for the TV host, who signaled the end of their union.

The chroniclers of Do not touch My TV are they faithful? In the program broadcast Friday, October 8 on C8, Cyril Hanouna went around the table to discover the stories of the heart of his team. And that night Benjamin Castaldi was very talkative. Indeed, the former presenter of Secret Story did not hesitate to reveal the bottom line of her divorce with Flavie Flament, in 2008. It is because of the text message from his mistress, received when his phone was lying around at home, that Benjamin Castaldi got exposed. “I had two phones, because my marriage was in a bit of trouble, he said, without any taboos. I had forgotten my second phone in the kitchen. And there comes a message, which I will never forget: ‘I’m playing for you tonight my love’ “.

His mistress is then an actress, whose identity will remain confidential despite many questions from the team of TPMP. A text message on which Flavie Flament fell and then asked explanations to her husband of the time, who frankly did not know what to answer. “It was catastrophic, of course. I was in terrible pain and it ended like that”, abstract Benjamin Castaldi. The next day, Benjamin Castaldi comes home from his morning on the radio. When he wakes up from his nap, the nanny tells him that his wife is gone. “She never came back”, concludes the son of Jean Castaldi.

Enzo, fruit of their love

From the marriage with Flavie Flament was born a son, Enzo. Their boy is 17 years old. His dream ? Break into music, and more particularly in rap. In June, he released his very first track titled Caramel.

