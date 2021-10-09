Transport: no RER B between Paris and Aulnay-sous-Bois this weekend, line 4 closed on Sunday

The metro, RER and Transilien lines will be disrupted on Saturday and Sunday due to works. The RER B, in particular, will be interrupted between Gare du Nord and Aulnay-sous-Bois. Also note the closure of metro line 4 on Sunday due to automation and southward extension work.

RER B. Saturday and Sunday, traffic is interrupted between Paris-Gare du Nord and Aulnay-sous-Bois. A substitute bus is set up from Stade-de-France / Saint-Denis station (RER D). A direct bus line is provided to run from Stade de France / Saint-Denis station (RER D) and reach CDG 2 Airport.

RER C. Traffic is interrupted, Saturday and Sunday, between Saint-Quentin en Yvelines-Montigny-le-Bretonneux and Viroflay Rive Gauche. Travelers are advised to take the N line trains between Viroflay Rive Gauche and Saint-Cyr and replacement buses between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

RER E. Traffic is interrupted between Villiers-sur-Marne and Tournan all day, Saturday and Sunday. No train between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Villiers-sur-Marne from 10:30 p.m. A replacement bus service has been set up between Villiers-sur-Marne and Tournan with service to intermediate stations. From 10:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, trains do not run between Haussmann-Saint-Lazare and Chelles-Gournay. A replacement bus service is being put in place.

LINE J. Saturday, at 10 p.m., interruption of service between Mantes-la-Jolie and Issou Porcheville / Les Mureaux. A replacement bus service is being put in place.

LINE K. Dates: The service is stopped all day, Saturday and Sunday, between Mitry – Claye and Paris Gare du Nord. A direct replacement bus service is in place between Compans and Paris Nord.



LINE L. Saturday and Sunday, traffic is suspended between Paris Saint-Lazare and La Défense, and between Paris Saint-Lazare and Maisons-Laffitte. Some RATP bus lines are being reinforced and a replacement bus service is set up.

LINE N. Saturday and Sunday, all day, Saint-Quentin station is not served in both directions of traffic.

LINE P. No train Saturday and Sunday between Paris-Est and Coulommiers. A replacement bus service has been set up between Nogent-Le Perreux and Coulommiers, with service to intermediate stations. Please take the RER E line trains between Haussmann Saint-Lazare or Magenta and Nogent Le Perreux. Saturday and Sunday, traffic is interrupted between Paris Est and Meaux from 10:50 p.m. From 11:00 p.m., interruption between Paris Est and Château-Thierry. A replacement bus service is in place, with service to intermediate stations.

LINE R. The service is interrupted Saturday and Sunday, all day, between Melun and Montargis and between Melun and Montereau via Moret-Veneux-les-Sablons. A replacement bus service is set up from Lieusaint.

LINE U. Trains do not run Saturday and Sunday between La Défense and La Verrière.

LINE 4. Sunday, due to automation work and the extension to the south, traffic is interrupted on the entire line.