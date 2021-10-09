TSMC records new record sales

Faced with strong demand for its products, TSMC’s sales grew in the third quarter of 2021 by 16% compared to the same period a year earlier. For its part, Samsung announces its highest profit in three years.

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC posted another record quarter in terms of sales. In the third quarter of 2021, the company, which released its September figures on Friday (October 8), reported sales of 414.7 billion New Taiwan dollars (around 12.8 billion euros). , an increase of more than 16% compared to the same period a year earlier (356.4 billion New Taiwan dollars, or about 10.9 billion euros). In September alone, this is an increase of nearly 20%. The company had already had a strong second quarter.





A slight decline in operating margin

In the third quarter, TSMC continues to face strong demand for its products, especially with the arrival of the new iPhone 13s and as the automotive industry continues to lack components for its vehicles. In its forecast, however, the company expects an operating margin of between 38.5% and 40.5%, down from 42.1% recorded a year earlier. On Friday morning, TSMC’s stock was down slightly. The company will release its full quarterly results on October 14.

Highest profit in three years at Samsung

For its part, Samsung, another semiconductor giant, expects to post its highest profit in three years, at 28%. Its revenue is expected to rise by around 9% in the third quarter. Advances which come from the rise in the prices of its chips and the good sales of its Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung will publish its full results on October 28.