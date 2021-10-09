TURKEY GRAND PRIX – Lewis Hamilton fastest time and 11th on the grid, pole for Bottas ahead of Verstappen

It’s a plan that’s going perfectly for now. On Friday evening, Mercedes had indicated that its priority was to place Valtteri Bottas in front of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the starting grid of the Turkish Grand Prix, in order to block the Dutchman and limit the loss of points for Lewis Hamilton, penalized by ten. places following the installation of a fourth engine outside the regulatory quota in its W12.

On Saturday, the two drivers of the Etoile firm dominated the qualifying session for the sixteenth round of the World Cup in the suburbs of Istanbul, with Lewis Hamilton the fastest of the three qualifying games and finally of the Q3 in 1 ‘ 22 “868, 0” 130 ahead of his teammate, who thus inherited his 18th career leading position.

Verstappen behind, Leclerc and Gasly on the lookout

The Finn has shown that he is determined to pull himself together after a failed season that will see him driving for Alfa Romeo in 2022, and consequently to give a helping hand to the British world No.1 and his team, also in head to the constructors’ world championship.

On a wet track at the start of Q1 and then drying up, the Mercedes thwarted the predictions of the Red Bull clan who saw their RB16B above the rest. Despite all his efforts, Max Verstappen never looked like a strong man during these two days of testing and placed third enough at 0 “328; a small slap for the pride of the leaders of Milton Keynes, who moreover, they were mistaken when they saw Lewis Hamilton starting from the last row.

Nevertheless, the world n ° 2 has everything to become again the leader in the Drivers’ standings on Sunday evening with a rival forced to start from the eleventh.

The Ferrari in regaining form on this resurfaced track offering a grip now spectacular, Charles Leclerc was able, as he had specified on Friday, “to play with the rear and to turn his car” according to his oversteer style and to sign a promising fourth time, synonymous with third place on the grid and confirmation of 2020.

It was at the last moment that he blew this position to Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), who will accompany him on Sunday in the second row, with the hope of forgetting the opportunity missed by his team at the Russian Grand Prix.

Sharp, the winner of the Italian Grand Prix was sharp all weekend, like Fernando Alonso, whose rise in power is confirmed at Alpine. Only of the tricolor clan qualified in Q3, “Nando” completed a lap worth the sixth performance (P5 on the grid) while his teammate Esteban Ocon, miraculous winner of the last Hungarian Grand Prix, failed in Q2 with the twelfth time, again trapped by mysterious problems.

Ricciardo eliminated in Q1

Sergio Pérez still with absent subscribers (7th time) and even frankly in difficulty in pure speed at Red Bull, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and the beginner Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) were the other protagonists of this last part qualifying.

In addition to Esteban Ocon, among the disappointed in Q2 we also find Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin, 11th fastest) while Daniel Ricciardo wrote a new page in his chaotic first season at McLaren by leaving Q1, with the 16th fastest time. Honestly specifying “have no excuses”. The winner of the Italian Grand Prix admitted that he hadn’t been able to use slick tires.

