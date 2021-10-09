Turkish GP – FP3: Gasly leader in the rain before qualifying | F1only.fr

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly set the fastest time in the third and final free practice session of the Turkish Grand Prix in 1.30.447 (Intermediate).

The Frenchman is one tenth ahead of Red Bull led by Max Verstappen (Intermediate) and two tenths ahead of Red Bull driven by Sergio Perez (Intermediate).

Behind, Carlos Sainz (+1.036), Charles Leclerc (+1.096), Fernando Alonso (+1.098), Kimi Raikkonen (+1.438), Yuki Tsunoda (+1.534), Valtteri Bottas (+1.549) and Esteban Ocon (+1.642) complete the top ten of this session.

The final classification of these EL3s does not reflect the real hierarchy in any way, since the track conditions were very tricky this Saturday morning. No driver therefore wanted to take any risks before qualifying.

A wet track

It was on a wet track that the drivers took part in this last free practice session of the Turkish Grand Prix this Saturday morning in Istanbul. We had to wait ten minutes before seeing the first drivers take to the track with Full Wet tires.





Russell trapped

After a few minutes, the pilots all switched to Intermediate tires, but the presence of channels outside the trajectory trapped some of them, including Williams pilot George Russell.

The Briton lost control of his car at turn 2 and found himself in the gravel pit. The race director therefore suspended the session for a few minutes to allow the marshals to free his Williams. Russell therefore did not have time to set a single lap during these FP3.

The Turkish Grand Prix qualifying session is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. (Paris time) and will obviously be watched live on F1only.fr.

Times table

