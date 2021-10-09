Turkish Grand Prix 2021 – Hamilton struggles to overtake, Mercedes pushes Bottas to block Verstappen

Radical change of scenery for Mercedes in Istanbul. The seven-time world champion team opted for a strategic approach by limiting Lewis Hamilton’s engine penalty to ten places on Friday. To avoid a start at the back of the grid on Sunday, it only changed the V6 in the W12 n ° 44, while it had renewed the powertrain of Valtteri Bottas in its almost all, two weeks ago in Russia .

Hamilton is penalized on the grid but Verstappen is off to a bad start

Lapierre on Hamilton in GP2: “I remember a comeback in Turkey, he was alone in the world”

Turkish Grand Prix Free 2: Hamilton does it again, Leclerc stays on the lookout 15 HOURS AGO

But it doesn’t stop there. LH44 has no assurance of being able to recover half of the peloton – at least – on Sunday, given the conclusions drawn by his team at the end of the first day of testing. And his Finnish teammate, who took no points from Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and hindered him very little in the race this year, seems able to finally play a major role for his leader and his team. .

Showman and now provocative, Alonso is back

“Evidence from testing suggests overtaking is going to be quite a challenge for Lewis,” chief engineer Andrew Shovlin revealed. Valtteri got the better of Max today. obviously a good boost for both championships if we can keep Valtteri ahead of Saturday and Sunday. “

Lewis Hamilton dominated both free practice sessions on Friday and Valtteri Bottas set fourth and third fastest. And at Mercedes, this result was a surprise, on this circuit where Red Bull likes to name itself as the favorite, just like the track conditions.

Is the 2021 season the most beautiful of the 21st century? Answer in numbers

“Hope it rains!”

“The track was so different from last year: in 2020 the oil was rising to the surface of the new bitumen and the grip was so hard to find, recalled Lewis Hamilton, who became world champion for the seventh time last year in Istanbul. Attacking the weekend I didn’t know what to expect but the level of grip was intense, impressive. The track is so much more pleasant that way! “





“We started with a great setup in free practice 1, he detailed. We made changes between the two sessions depending on how the track was developing, the car didn’t look as good but we learned some important lessons. “

Considering the difficulty of doubling, his salvation will perhaps come from the sky, as in Russia. “I hope it rains! He said. I have a lot of work on Sunday and I have to do my best on Saturday. I will aim for pole position to limit the loss due to the penalty.”

10 seconds saved in one year

Same story on the side of Valtteri Bottas concerning the bitumen, washed with plenty of water, under high pressure, by the officials of the circuit before this sixteenth round of the 2021 World Cup.

“It was much faster than last year!exclaimed the future Alfa Romeo driver, who still does not know the identity of his 2022 teammate. Free Practice 1 was 10 seconds faster than in 2020 and it actually became one of the most grippy tracks on the calendar, which makes it fun. “

The conditions have therefore changed, as have the way of working and driving. “Last year the balance was guided by the correction of understeer with the low grip, but now we can be a little more aggressive with the car., indicated the world n ° 3. We didn’t have a big problem or a red flag. We toured a lot and it could be a great weekend for us. Looking at the lap times, it looks like a good track for Ferrari. “

For the last word, we can come back to Andrew Shovlin and the uncertainty that surrounds the rest. “It remains for us to understand where the three types of mixtures are located in terms of rhythm and degradation., recognized the technician. We expected them to suffer a bit more from the high energy turns here, but they seem to be holding up well. It’s as if other teams had the same expectations because we saw a lot of ‘soft’ guys during the day. ” Answer Saturday. Or not, depending on the weather.

Turkish Grand Prix Leclerc and his Ferrari: “I could play with the rear and make it turn as I wanted” 9 HOURS AGO