Turkish Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) ready to retire anytime “if that helps”

Lewis Hamilton has returned to Mercedes for 2022 and 2023, but at 36, the question of his retirement continues to plague him. With a record of seven world titles, 101 pole positions and 100 victories – so many records – the Briton has accomplished his sporting work and he is wondering about the best time to give a different direction to his life, marked by commitments. strong on the societal front through the promotion of equal opportunities and diversity in motor racing professions.

Last July, he formalized jointly with the firm at l’Etoile the creation of a foundation in this sense, called Ignite. She “will focus its efforts on increasing the number of young talents wishing to enter the motorsport industry” and “from under-represented groups”, he had specified.

“I’ve reached a stage where I’m prepared to give up my career if that helps, he told Suddeutsche Zeitung. To save a life, for example. Or to stimulate the brains of bosses around the world to initiate changes that help people. “





At the start of the year, in the midst of the Covid crisis, he resigned for a season, believing that his status as a Formula 1 star could only give more resonance to his positions. But now, he is no longer so sure of the need to use his champion’s stature to advance his projects, advance mentalities. And to hear it, the tipping point has never been so close.

“I try not to be just someone who talks a lot, he clarified. I want to take action and encourage positive developments, but I’m not Superman. I can’t save the world on my own. “

