Two drops for Asvel in the Championship, Angers and Roche Vendée in the lead

Beaten in their first match in the Women’s League, against Landerneau at home (64-71), the players of Asvel were unable to raise their heads on the floor of the Flames Carolo de Charleville-Mézières, conceding a very heavy setback (69 -95). Faced with a very established collective (5 players at 11 points or more including 19 for the Nigerian interior Evelyn Akhator, 25 assists), the daughters of Pierre Vincent only lasted ten minutes (23-23, 10th).
The following three periods, one-sided (24-15, 25-15, 23-16), highlighted the clumsiness of the Lyonnaises (38% shooting), not helped by their 21 stray bullets. The internationals Alexia Chartereau (8 points to 3 out of 11), Helena Ciak (7 points) and Marine Johannès (9 points to 3 out of 9) did not shine.
Angers and the Roche Vendée continue
In Angers it took an extension to separate the UFAB and Tarbes. The American leader Alexis Peterson (22 points) and the Croatian Iva Slonjsak (20 points, 6 rebounds) were essential since they scored 8 of the 10 points of the Angevines in the additional five minutes (81-76, ap).
La Roche Vendée had much less trouble getting out of it, currying Saint-Amand (90-65), carried by the Chilean Ziomara Morrison (24 points, 25 evaluation). On the strength of this second success in as many meetings, Angers and the Vendée club rose to the top of the standings along with Villeneuve-d’Ascq, and could be joined by Basket Landes, which receives Charnay on Sunday.
Finally, after being dominated in his first match, Bourges mastered his subject to Landerneau, well helped by a one-sided start to the match (27-14, 10th), and confirmed at the break (44-26, 20th) . The opportunity for the Berruyères bronze medalists at the Tokyo Olympic Games to stand out, like Iliana Rupert (16 points, 4 rebounds) and Endy Miyem (14 points, 3 assists). Alix Duchet (5 points, 3 assists) and Sarah Michel (2 points, 2 interceptions) were less in sight.