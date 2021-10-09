Two women killed by motorist who crashed into their room

Two women, possibly a couple, were killed in the middle of the night on Saturday in Gujan-Mestras (

Gironde), hit by a motorist who built his car into their bedroom. The driver, a young alcoholic man, was taken into custody, we learned from the prosecution. An 11-year-old girl was in another room of the house at the time of

the accident and was not injured, according to the same source.





The 19-year-old driver, who had a positive blood alcohol level, was taken into custody on Saturday after a brief hospitalization, added the prosecution. A 16-year-old minor was at his side in the vehicle at the material time and was also slightly injured. According to the gendarmerie, the car with two people on board first hit a low wall in front of the house before entering the room where the two women, aged 46 and 48, who were killed on the road, were sleeping. suddenly, Saturday around 1:30 am.

According to the same source, the drama took place at a T-intersection, with the house facing the street from which the vehicle arrived. The car touched street furniture in this street before coming into the house, indicating that the driver could have lost control and made a “straight ahead”. The investigation was entrusted to the gendarmerie brigade of Gujan-Mestras and to the research section of Arcachon.