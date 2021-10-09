two women killed in their sleep by a car that crashed into their house

By Florence Moreau

Posted on 10/09/2021 11:20 a.m.

Updated on 10/09/2021 at 11:53 am

The 19-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger are under observation at the hospital. An investigation was entrusted to the gendarmes

It was the neighbors, awakened by the noise, who sounded the alarm. Two women aged 46 and 48 were killed in their sleep by a car that crashed into their house, rue Aimé-Broustaut in Gujan-Mestras.

According to the first elements available to the gendarmes who were entrusted with the investigation for manslaughter, the driver, a young man of 19, suddenly lost control of his vehicle as he approached an intersection. After touching street furniture and knocking down a low wall, the car literally embedded itself in the house. “He went straight into the house,” explains a worker.





More precisely in a bedroom where the two women slept. They would have died instantly. The 11-year-old daughter of one of the deceased was sleeping nearby. Extremely shocked, she was taken care of.

In the car, the safety equipment saved the occupants from the worst. The driver was first taken into custody before the measure was lifted for medical reasons. He and his passenger were admitted to the emergency room for observation. They should be heard by investigators during the day on Saturday.

The alcohol measurement taken on the driver was found to be positive. Speed ​​could also have played a role in the accident.