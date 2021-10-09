two wooden skis discovered in the ice in Norway, in perfect condition, and dating from … prehistoric times

The first discovery, in 2014, was already exceptional: archaeologists had found a 1300 year old wooden ski in Norwegian ice! They set out in search of the second of the pair, and found it, years later, even better preserved than the first.

“They watched the ice for several years in the hope of finding the other ski. 7 years later, their patience finally paid off, finding a ski better preserved than the 1st!”

Skiing and the passion for the mountains definitely have no barriers or borders. It is the French Ski School which echoes this incredible find, on its twitter account, carried out by mountain archaeologists, in Norway.

In 2014, archaeologists found a 1300 year old ski! They then watched the ice for several years in the hope of finding the other ski. 7 years later, their patience has finally paid off, finding a ski better preserved than the 1st! ©> https://t.co/md5c3ups2w pic.twitter.com/EtUM9Y6HDe – ESI Ski School (@ESIski) October 7, 2021

In 2014, the Secrets of the Ice program announced that it had found an exceptional 1300-year-old pre-Viking ski on the Digervarden ice patch in Norway. “The ski was complete, including the binding – one of only two prehistoric skis in this condition. “







The ski found in 2014.

•

© Photo: Aud Hole, secretsoftheice.com.

It was seven years since the first ski was discovered on the Digervarden ice floe. “We patiently watched the ice melt, in case the second ski of the pair melted. We were back in 2016 for a general ice sheet survey, but the ice had not receded much by then. “

So this year, after noticing on satellite images that the ice patch had receded from 2014, the Norwegians decided to send an archaeologist to check it out.





“Archaeologist Runar Hole and his touring companion Bjørn Hessen found a second ski near where the first was discovered, just five meters apart. However, the ski was still firmly embedded in the ice and they did not have equipment to safely clear it. They must have left it behind ”. tell the scientists on their site.

A long and difficult expedition

We had to let the storm pass, and the numerous snowfalls before we could launch an expedition “equipped with ice axes, gas stoves and packing material. The goal was to free the ski from the ice and bring it down from Mount Digervarden in a safe way, praying that we could find it. “

On September 26, scientists set off. They will need “three hours to the research site due to snowfall. The hike through snowy scree is difficult at the best of times. When the team finally arrived, they found about one foot of fresh snow on the ice patch. Fortunately, it was still possible to locate the place of research thanks to the GPS position and the photos taken during the previous visit “.

And it is with infinite precautions, lukewarm water poured gently, that they manage to release a second ski, even better preserved than the first.







Lukewarm water poured with infinite care

•

© Photo: Andreas Christoffer Nilsson, secretsoftheice.com.

“The last step was to melt the ice under the ski to release its grip. The team heated water on gas stoves and poured lukewarm water over the ice and the ski. And slowly the grip loosened “, says the leader of the expedition.

One question remains: “we don’t know if the owner was a hunter or a traveler (or both), or if the owner is still out there somewhere in the ice. “

In short, new and exciting research to read HERE on the Secrets of The Ice scientific site.