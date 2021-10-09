Tyron Fury and Deontay Wilder send heavy ahead of fight of the year

A bit of trash-talk before the serious stuff. With 125.6 kg displayed on the scale on Friday during the weigh-in in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury has never been so strong in the ring to defend his WBC heavyweight belt, against Deontay Wilder, who is lighter by 17.7 kg.

Usually taking place in an overheated atmosphere, this traditional moment was emptied of its festive substance in the lair of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the camera having been imposed, while the fans will be present, Saturday, not far in the T -Mobile Arena, adjacent to the famous hotel on the Strip, to witness the 3rd fight between the two rivals.

Two days after their electric press conference, where invective and insults flourished, so much so that promoter Bob Arum vetoed a face-to-face for the photo, for fear that shots would go off, the tension would not is not really back down.

Middle finger

Arrived on one side of the stage, while the announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr presented with his impeccable phrasing his course, after that of his opponent, Fury wore a black hat, reminiscent of that of the former wrestler The Undertaker (who wanted to be the gravedigger of the rings) and a t-shirt with the effigy of his WBC champion belt.

And, not doing things like everyone else, he did not want to appear shirtless and in his underwear as is tradition, on the scales, collecting boos and whistles from members of Wilder’s camp. below. To which he responded with fingers of honor.

Weighing 125.6 kg, the 33-year-old Briton (30 wins, 1 draw) exceeds his weight by almost two kilos for the second fight against Wilder, which he won in the 7th round by sponge throw in February 2020, and more than nine kilos his weight for their first clash ended in a draw in December 2018.

Fury promises to “annihilate” Wilder

Why thus refuse to reveal himself? Overweight ? The appearance contrasting with the 107.9 kg of protruding and sculpted muscles of his opponent, who himself has never been so heavy for a fight? “These 125.6 kg signify the total annihilation of a bum. I’ll send him to the Royal Infirmary after this fight, don’t worry about that. I’m going to send it to the ground, as if it took a 36 tons from the buffet. It will be shattered. I’ll send him home butchered, ”Fury blurted out with a rage rarely heard in his voice.

Opposite, Wilder was more sober and level-headed to comment on his own appearance, assuring: “I wanted to look sexy.” “Calm is the key before the storm. When I’m not calm, my mind is clouded. And when your mind is cloudy, you can make bad decisions. But when you are calm, you can weather the storm. “” I feel rejuvenated and I reinvented myself. Redemption is at my gates, ”added a Wilder with mystical overtones, who did not give in, if not verbally, at the end, to Fury’s provocations.

Bob Arum was not far away. And if the two boxers faced each other briefly, two, three good meters apart, separated by safety ropes and three big arms in the middle, the photographers needed a certain talent to try to capture them in order to immortalize these few seconds. calm returned. Before the real storm expected on Saturday evening.