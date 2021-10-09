U18: Abdellaoui sees red against the blues! ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE





Today, our central defender Noham Abdellaoui faced, with his team of Algeria U18, the team of France U18 in Clairefontaine.

A severe 6-0 defeat for the gang in Abdellaoui. The rough Stéphanois defender started with his number 4. The match did not go as planned as he was sent off for dangerous play in the 45th minute. On a corner, he tried to catch the volley ball on a bicycle but awkwardly shot in the head of the French Mathys Tel. Bad news for the one who needed playing time after his expulsion against Monaco with the national U19s.

Lagha made her choice 🇩🇿 https://t.co/gEwQ6Iv1aD pic.twitter.com/xwbamzXzXh – EspoirsduFootball 🕊 (@EspoirsduFoot) October 9, 2021

[#U18] ✅ The # U18 hit Algeria 6-0! 👏🏼 The Fennecs played at 10 the entire second half. ⚽️ Kore x2, Tel x2, Pirringuel, Lukoki

🔴 🇩🇿Noham Abdellaoui 🔜 Second round against Algeria Tuesday at 11 am. #ProuddetreBleus 🇫🇷 – French Youth Team 🇫🇷 (@EdfJeunes) October 9, 2021

Photo credit: asse.fr