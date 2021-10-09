More

    U18: Abdellaoui sees red against the blues! ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE

    Today, our central defender Noham Abdellaoui faced, with his team of Algeria U18, the team of France U18 in Clairefontaine.

    A severe 6-0 defeat for the gang in Abdellaoui. The rough Stéphanois defender started with his number 4. The match did not go as planned as he was sent off for dangerous play in the 45th minute. On a corner, he tried to catch the volley ball on a bicycle but awkwardly shot in the head of the French Mathys Tel. Bad news for the one who needed playing time after his expulsion against Monaco with the national U19s.

    Photo credit: asse.fr


