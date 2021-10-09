Ugo Mola (Toulouse) after the victory against Pau: “Not a match to burn in the annals”

Ugo Mola, manager of Stade Toulousain after the victory against Pau: “There wasn’t much to say at halftime. The first fifteen minutes are frankly needy but after, we put things in order, except that the pragmatism that we were praised during the first five days was not on the agenda. There were a lot of balls dropped at the wrong tempo, hand errors, and therefore a first period not up to our expectations and what we are capable of doing. From the moment we managed to tighten them up through our conquest and a little more basic things, we put things back in order.
This is not a match to be engraved in the annals of Stade Toulousain, but it is 5 points in a period where, when we watch the matches here and there, not many people have their hands up in this Top 14. Perhaps it is also necessary to know how to appreciate the balance sheet. What is complicated in this kind of match is this desire to want to solve problems individually when they have to be solved collectively.
We played a bit too much in this game, but the score remains very satisfactory. And then the fallen balls, it is only those who make passes that fall the ball. The way not to fall for it is to stop playing, and here we will not stop playing, although I hope we will play better. Playing is not having fun, it is respecting the simple bases of this sport which is undoubtedly the simplest on earth: you have to move forward, apply yourself and keep the continuity of the game when you are able to do.
If the bench was once again decisive? But I wonder why I don’t bring him in right away! Next time, after five minutes, I’ll knock you off the bench, that’s how it’s settled (laughs) ! “
Sébastien Piqueronies, Pau manager: “I am very disappointed with the heaviness of the score and to have suffered this second period. But I am also very proud to train supportive boys who show a remarkable state of mind. Now you know that is not enough to make performance. Today, it is the demonstration of what we still lack to become a stable team emotionally and in control, and to be able to compare with the best. Everyone could see that Toulouse was better than us. But that we knew before.
The injury outings of Guillaume Ducat and Thibault Daubagna in the first five minutes necessarily weighed. But our collective has shown enormous resilience over this first period. Guillaume is injured very quickly, you have also seen that Thibault is injured by colliding with a bicycle on the edge of the field. We train every day making sure our players are safe and I see that there is still progress to be made in the organization to prevent a player from hitting a bike on the edge of the field, which seems quite unlikely.
Afterwards, Toulouse was devilishly efficient and devilishly precise in its ability to advance quickly in our camp and finish close to the lines. Our test bench was forced to shed very quickly and we had a lack of gasoline in the engine during this second period. But we also lose because we had a team opposite who held the ball much more than us. Their sequences were very long to hold. “