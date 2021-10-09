Ugo Mola (Toulouse) after the victory against Pau: “Not a match to burn in the annals”

We played a bit too much in this game, but the score remains very satisfactory. And then the fallen balls, it is only those who make passes that fall the ball. The way not to fall for it is to stop playing, and here we will not stop playing, although I hope we will play better. Playing is not having fun, it is respecting the simple bases of this sport which is undoubtedly the simplest on earth: you have to move forward, apply yourself and keep the continuity of the game when you are able to do.