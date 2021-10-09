Ukraine tames Finland, Sweden rolls out, crazy match between Scotland and Israel

While Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Kazakhstan (2-0) and won second place in Group D where France appears, Ukraine (3rd) and Finland (4th) crossed swords. A crucial match, especially for Ukraine who was playing their sixth game there and still chasing their first victory. Finland are one game behind and a draw was enough to keep them in good shape. And this match did not take long to start since West Ham player Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring with a heavy full-axis strike that he lodged on the right of the Finnish goal (1-0, 4th). The match quickly became lively with big chances from Mykola Shaparenko (11th) and Roman Yaremchuk (16th) but Finland came very close to obtaining a penalty (17th).

What follows after this advertisement

On a corner, Joël Pohjanpalo placed a header which was repelled by Andriy Pyatov but Teemu Pukki lurked to equalize (1-1, 29th). A short-lived advantage since following a missed shot from Viktor Tsygankov, Roman Yaremchuk followed and found the fault (2-1, 34th). In the second half, the match turned into a real ping-pong from one goal to another, like a shot from Roman Yaremchuk (47th) or the response from Teemu Pukki (59th). Finland got a great opportunity via Lod at the end of the match (84th) but nothing changed. This 2-1 victory allows Ukraine to move to second place in the group with four points behind France, two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina and three points ahead of Finland.





Quiet Sweden, Greece follows well

In the other matches, Ireland offered Azerbaijan in Group A. A 3-0 victory following a brace from Callum Robinson (7th and 39th) and a goal from Chiedozie Ogbene (90th) for the islanders. The Azerbaijanis remain last while Ireland are fourth at six lengths behind Serbia. The two teams should not see Qatar in 2022. In Group C, Sweden had a good operation coming back to a point from Spain. The Blagults easily won 3-0 against Kosovo thanks to goals from Emil Forsberg (29th), Alexander Isak (62nd) and Robin Quaison (79th). With one day less than Spain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s teammates remain masters of their destiny. For their part, Greece snatched a 2-0 victory against Georgia in the final seconds and fell to 3 points from Sweden and 4 points from Spain.

Finally in Group E, there was a crazy match between Scotland and Israel. Respectively second and third at 7 and 8 points from Denmark, the two teams met in order to get second place. Everything started well for Israel with Zahavi’s goal (1-0, 5th). McGinn certainly equalized (1-1, 30th) but Dabbur responded (2-1, 32nd). Missing a penalty before the break (45th +1), Dykes scored after returning from the locker room (2-2, 57th). Again a scorer later (72nd), he saw his achievement being refused. Finally, McTominay snatched the 3-2 victory in the last moments (90th +4). Scotland are temporarily back to four points from Denmark, which is playing against Moldova tonight and consolidating its second place.

Early evening matches:

Group A:

Azerbaijan 0-3 Ireland : Robinson (7th and 39th) and Chiedozie Ogbene (90th) for Ireland

Group B:

Sweden 3-0 Kosovo: Forsberg (29th), Isak (62nd) and Quaison (79th) for Sweden

Georgia 0-2 Greece : Bakasetas (90th, sp) and Pelkas (90th +5) for Greece

Group D:

Finland 1-2 Ukraine : Pukki (29th) for Finland; Yarmolenko (4th) and Yaremchuk (34th) for Ukraine

Group F:

Scotland 3-2 Israel: McGinn (30th), Dykes (57th) and McTominay (90th +4) for Scotland; Zahavi (5th) and Dabbur (32nd) for Israel

Classification of qualification groups