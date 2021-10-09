UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING – How a court ruling plunged Poland into diplomatic crisis with the EU

If the Polish Prime Minister assured that his country did not wish to leave the EU, the decision of the Constitutional Court, which considers articles of the European treaties incompatible with the national Constitution, is a knife blow in the European contract.

The announcement had the effect of an earthquake on the side of Warsaw. On Thursday, Poland’s largest court, the Constitutional Court, ruled that certain articles of EU treaties were “incompatible” with the Polish Constitution, in a landmark decision that could threaten European funding planned for that country and even question its presence in the EU.

The President of the Constitutional Court, Julia Przylebska, thus enumerated several articles of the EU treaty which, according to her, are incompatible with the Polish supreme law, declaring moreover that the European institutions “act beyond the scope of their skills”.

An announcement heavy with meaning, to such an extent that some media do not hesitate to already mention the term “Polexit”, as an echo of the British “Brexit”, in the event that the country leaves the European Union.

• Where does the crisis between Poland and the EU come from?

In fact, the move is the latest twist in a long standoff between Poland and the EU over controversial legal reforms introduced by the ruling nationalist conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party. These texts are according to the European authorities a threat to democracy and the rule of law in Poland.

Among the most glaring disagreements, the establishment of a new disciplinary system for judges which would greatly undermine the independence of the judiciary in the country. In reaction, the European Commission had requested, via the European Court of Justice, daily fines against Warsaw until the withdrawal of these new measures.

Just last month, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, warned that the Polish court case could have “consequences” on the disbursement of stimulus funds to Poland. The European Union has not yet approved the 23 billion euros in subsidies and the 34 billion euros in cheap loans planned for this country.

In the face of what the local government called “blackmail”, Warsaw said reforms were needed to root out corruption in the justice system and ignored an interim order from the European Court of Justice to suspend the application of this disciplinary system.

• How do the Poles receive the news?

If the spokesperson for the Polish government welcomed the decision, Piotr Muller also welcomed the judgment of the Court, stressing that it confirmed “the primacy of constitutional law over other sources of law”, the news was freshly received by a large part of the population.

Shame! ”,“ Traitors! ”And“ Welcome to Belarus! ”Shouted a group of about thirty demonstrators gathered in front of the court after hearing the decision.“ It’s a scandal (…) They are taking us out of the European Union! ”, regretted Anna Labus, a pensioner, bursting into tears.

Piotr Muller considers, however, that this decision “does not affect areas in which the EU has delegated powers in the Treaties”, such as competition rules, trade and consumer protection.

A few hours later, this Friday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was forced to speak and assure that his country wished to remain in the European Union.





“The entry of Poland and the countries of central Europe into the European Union is one of the highlights of the last decades. For us, but also for the EU itself”, declared the head of the government.

“Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations,” he added in a Facebook post after the former president of the European Council, and current leader of the centrist opposition in the country, Donald Tusk called for a rally in Warsaw on Sunday “to defend a European Poland”.

• What European criticisms?

Logically, Brussels reacted quite severely on Thursday. European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders warned that the EU would use “all the tools” at its disposal to ensure the primacy of Community law.

And the reactions of different states were not long in coming either. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn estimated that the Polish government “is playing with fire” and could cause “a rupture” with the European Union.

“The development in Poland is very, very worrying (…) Step by step, the priority of European law is shattered,” lamented the official, also Minister of Immigration and Asylum, arriving at a meeting with European interior ministers in Luxembourg.

His German counterpart, Heiko Maas, on Friday called on Poland to “fully” respect the common rules of the European Union. “When a country politically decides to join the EU, it must also ensure that the agreed rules are fully applied,” assured the head of diplomacy in the Funke newspaper group.

In France, it is the Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune who spoke today on the antennas of BFMTV and RMC. “It is an eminently political subject which is part of a long list of provocations against the European Union,” he began.

“Poland is a sovereign state but when you join a club, you sign a contract, the treaty, ratified by referendum and what the Constitutional Court says is that its first articles did not take precedence over Polish rule, and its law. When you sign a contract with someone and you say: ‘My own rule that I define when I want and how I want is worth more than what I signed with you’, there is no longer any It is therefore very serious, it is the risk of a de facto exit, “he said.

• What European sanctions?

Also on Friday, the European Union was extremely clear and determined. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, thus pledged to “uphold the founding principles” of the EU on the primacy of European law and of the judgments of the Court of Justice, after a resounding decision of the Polish Constitutional Court.

“I am deeply concerned about the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court,” she said in a statement.

“Our treaties are very clear. All decisions of the Court of Justice of the EU are binding on all authorities in the Member States, including national courts. EU law takes precedence over national law, including on constitutional provisions, ”she said, adding that“ this is what all EU member states have signed up to ”.