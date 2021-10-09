Undetectable radar cars: the lethal anti-speed weapon

the essential

The deployment of radar cars entrusted to private companies and equipped with non-visible infrared flash will be extended to the entire metropolitan territory in 2022. The government plans that these cars will be able to operate in “all or part” of the Provence- regions. Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France and Occitanie.

If the rise in fuel prices worries and annoys motorists, the spread of new radar cars will add tension to some of them. These are not the radar cars that we can sometimes pass by the side of the road or unmarked cars that fit into traffic – both being piloted by representatives of the police – but of a new type of car, entrusted to private companies and equipped with non-visible infrared flash. Suffice to say a formidable anti-speed weapon supposed to reduce accidentology for its promoters … or fill the coffers of the State for its despisers.

Since 2018, these radar cars have been the subject of an experiment in several French regions: first in Normandy, Brittany, Pays-de-la-Loire and Center-Val de Loire. Then this year in the Grand-Est, Hauts-de-France, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions. According to a budget forecast document unveiled Thursday evening, the government anticipates that these cars will be able to operate next year in “all or part” of four new regions not included in the experiment. Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France and Occitanie will therefore welcome these new, particularly discreet cars on their roads.

Read also :

Private radar cars: the device is debated among road user associations

Unmarked cars that don’t flash

For most of the sedan type (Peugeot 308, Dacia Sandero, Ford Focus, Volkswagen Passat, Seat Leon or Skoda Octavia), they are, in fact, unmarked, and embed discreet infrared cameras, placed on the front and rear shelves in order to to automatically detect speeding when they are driving, with no visible flash, etc. Tolerances greater than fixed speed cameras are used: 10 km / h above the authorized speed, or 10% above 100 km / h.

According to figures from Road Safety on August 1, 2021, 202 vehicles of this type were driven by the police, 183 by private operators. Private cars only circulate with a driver on board, while in those of the police, an official drives while another raises the maximum authorized speed. The route of the private radar cars is defined by the prefecture in terms of accident-prone areas.





Undetectable radar cars: the lethal anti-speed weapon

MAXPPP – Jonathan KONITZ



“No consideration of a budgetary or performance nature for the state coffers comes into play. Provider companies are not paid for the number of infringements detected. In fact, when the radar car is driving, its driver is completely unaware of the activity of noticing speeding violations, completely autonomous. The same goes for the company holding the contract, which can neither access the verbalization pictures, nor know the number of violations observed by means of the vehicles for which it is responsible during their operational activity ”, specified Security. road.

The drivers of these private radar cars are recruited according to specific criteria for a salary of around € 22,000 per year: have held a driving license for three years, and have at least ten points on the license.

“The data recorded by the radar cars are sent in encrypted form to the judicial police officers in charge of the verbalization. These judicial police officers, who note and validate the offense, are the same as for fixed radars and radar cars still driven by law enforcement: they are the police and gendarmes, judicial police officers, the Automated Center for the Observation of Traffic Violations (CACIR) within the National Processing Center (CNT) located in Rennes ”.

Read also :

Road safety: what are the different types of roadside radars?

A potential of 2.2 billion euros in revenue?

The objective of these radar cars is twofold for the State. On the one hand, freeing up time for the police to devote it to more qualified tasks such as roadside interception (blood alcohol levels and drugs). On the other hand, enforce speed limits by extending the time slots for these vehicles to travel on the most accident-prone roads. Private drivers stay behind the wheel for a period of 6 hours, against 1 hour 45 minutes for the police, weekends included. “Thus the number of radar cars is not increasing on the roads of France, it is just a question of changing the driver”, ensures Road Safety.

Still, the extension of radar cars and the transfer to private companies arouse opposition from defenders of motorists. The 40 million motorists association foresees an explosion in the number of PV which could bring in a potential of 2.2 billion euros. In addition, the deputy of the Ardennes Pierre Cordier tabled a bill in May for the signaling of privatized radar cars.