Update on changes in recommendations in Paris: Vivendi, Valeo, Renault …

    (Photo credits: Unsplash - Goh Rhy Yan)

    October 8 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Friday in Paris.

    * VIVENDI VIV.PA – Citigroup raises its recommendation to “buy” against “neutral” and its

    price target of 16 euros against 14.5 euros.

    * UMG UMG.AS (Vivendi) – Citigroup begins monitoring the value with a recommendation to “neutral” and a target price set at 24 euros.


    * VALEO VLOF.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 36 euros against 40 euros.

    * RENAULT RENA.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 49 euros against 54 euros.

    * COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM PLOF.PA – UBS lowers its target price to 23 euros against 32 euros.

    * FAURECIA EPED.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 57 euros against 61 euros.

    * VERALLIA VRLA.PA – Deutsche Bank raises its price target to 48 euros against 44 euros.

    * NEXANS NEXS.PA – JP Morgan lowers its price target to 83 euros against 86 euros.

    * REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA – Deutsche Bank raises its price target to 210 euros against 204 euros.

    * ALSTOM ALSO.PA – Deutsche Bank lowers its price target to 43 euros against 48 euros.

    (Written by Gdansk, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)


