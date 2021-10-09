Update on changes in recommendations in Paris: Vivendi, Valeo, Renault …



(Photo credits: Unsplash – Goh Rhy Yan)

October 8 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Friday in Paris.

* VIVENDI VIV.PA – Citigroup raises its recommendation to “buy” against “neutral” and its

price target of 16 euros against 14.5 euros.

* UMG UMG.AS (Vivendi) – Citigroup begins monitoring the value with a recommendation to “neutral” and a target price set at 24 euros.





* VALEO VLOF.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 36 euros against 40 euros.

* RENAULT RENA.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 49 euros against 54 euros.

* COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM PLOF.PA – UBS lowers its target price to 23 euros against 32 euros.

* FAURECIA EPED.PA – UBS lowers its price target to 57 euros against 61 euros.

* VERALLIA VRLA.PA – Deutsche Bank raises its price target to 48 euros against 44 euros.

* NEXANS NEXS.PA – JP Morgan lowers its price target to 83 euros against 86 euros.

* REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA – Deutsche Bank raises its price target to 210 euros against 204 euros.

* ALSTOM ALSO.PA – Deutsche Bank lowers its price target to 43 euros against 48 euros.

(Written by Gdansk, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)