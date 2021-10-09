US delegation to meet Taliban representatives in Qatar

A Taliban flag seller in Kabul, October 8, 2021. JORGE SILVA / REUTERS

The meeting will be historic. For the first time since the chaotic American departure from Afghanistan at the end of August, after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, face-to-face discussions will take place between the two parties.

A US delegation will meet with senior Taliban officials on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, Qatar, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday (October 8th). The United States had maintained contacts with the country’s new leadership, but this will be the first meeting to be held in person.

“We will push for the Taliban to respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and form an inclusive government with broad support.”, said the spokesperson.

“As Afghanistan faces the possibility of a severe economic recession and humanitarian crisis, we will also be pushing for the Taliban to grant humanitarian agencies free access to troubled areas.”, he added.





Not a recognition of the Taliban regime

The meeting in Doha does not in any way mean that the United States recognizes the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, insisted the State Department. “We continue to make it clear that all legitimacy must be earned through the actions of the Taliban”, said the spokesperson.

The American representatives will also insist on Joe Biden’s priority to obtain the departure from Afghanistan of the American citizens and Afghans who have helped the American army during the twenty years of conflict.

Washington noted that the Taliban had so far cooperated to facilitate the departure of US nationals. About 100 remain in Afghanistan, most of them Americans with close ties to Afghanistan and who have yet to decide to leave the country, according to US officials.

The spokesperson did not specify the composition of the two delegations sent to Doha. Senior US officials, including General Frank McKenzie, had met Taliban officials in Kabul in August.

The meeting in Doha comes the day after a suicide attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which left at least 55 dead in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz.