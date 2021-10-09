Very heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury stepped on the scales keeping on his hat, mask and tank top, showing his middle finger to Deontay Wilder’s entourage booing him and calling him fat. Verdict: 277 pounds, or 125.645 kg. Never has the undefeated Englishman (33 years old, 30 wins, one draw) weighed so heavily before entering a ring. Even before his resumption fight against Sefer Seferi in June 2018, after two and a half years of increasing abuses away from boxing. Even before the second act against Wilder (123 kg).
He is 18 kg heavier than his opponent, also a career record 107.95 (he weighed 104.7 kg before the second fight and 96.3 before the first). “I wanted to look and feel sexy”, smilingly justified the American (35 years old, 42 wins, one loss, one draw), a challenger since losing his WBC belt against the “Gypsy King” in February 2020.
Fury takes care of setting the mood
The huge hall of the MGM Grand Grand Garden Arena, which hosted the weigh-in (the fight will take place across the street in the T-Mobile Arena), sounded hollow, with the only audience allowed being the media, the organization and entourage of boxers. Until Fury, as often, takes care of setting the mood, pointing his finger at his opponent, yelling at Wilder and his new trainer Malik Scott, a former heavyweight, that“A bag of shit that leads to another bag of shit, it just gives a bunch of loose bags of shit”. The Englishman, particularly in verve, also assured that “Wilder’s balls … were stashed inside his body”. And then he announced a “ total obliteration “ with a Wilder “Severely injured on the mat, as if he had been hit in by a truck”.
For his part, the “Bronze Bomber” maintained his composure as much as possible, recalling that “Calm is the key in the storm. When I am not calm my mind is cloudy and I can make bad decisions ”. He still allowed himself a “Bomb Squad”, his battle cry.
The tension on the podium was strong enough for the traditional face-to-face meeting to be reduced to a minimum, despite a gap of several meters between the two men. Progress from Wednesday’s press conference. Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter, hadn’t even let the boxers come close.