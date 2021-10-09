Very heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight

Fury takes care of setting the mood

The huge hall of the MGM Grand Grand Garden Arena, which hosted the weigh-in (the fight will take place across the street in the T-Mobile Arena), sounded hollow, with the only audience allowed being the media, the organization and entourage of boxers. Until Fury, as often, takes care of setting the mood, pointing his finger at his opponent, yelling at Wilder and his new trainer Malik Scott, a former heavyweight, that“A bag of shit that leads to another bag of shit, it just gives a bunch of loose bags of shit”. The Englishman, particularly in verve, also assured that “Wilder’s balls … were stashed inside his body”. And then he announced a “ total obliteration “ with a Wilder “Severely injured on the mat, as if he had been hit in by a truck”.