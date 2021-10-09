VIDEO. Altercation in Ajaccio between pro and anti-Zemmour

An altercation took place in Ajaccio this Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Ajaccio between pro and anti-Zemmour. The polemicist and putative candidate for the presidential election, currently on tour in Corsica to dedicate his latest work, was going to arrive on the Quai d’Honneur to give a public meeting when the clashes took place.

A truck equipped with a sound system was on site to broadcast “anti-fascist” slogans, Eric Zemmour’s supporters then came into contact with the opponents, among whom were activists from Core in Fronte, and a fight broke out, forcing the CRS mobilized for the occasion to separate the two groups.

Eric Zemmour arrived on the scene a few minutes after the incident to begin his speech.

The tension between the two groups is still strong. The anti and the pro-Zemmour face each other in front of the bookstore where the polemicist holds his signing session. pic.twitter.com/sZhZWJrLhe

However, the tension between the two groups has not diminished. Once his meeting was over, Eric Zemmour went to the bookstore where his signing session was to be held after his speech. Opponents of the polemicist then faced his supporters present in the queue that had formed in front of the establishment. A new scuffle almost took place when supporters of Eric Zemmour tried to get into the truck to lower the sound system as shown in the video below.

At the end of his signing session, Eric Zemmour told the press: “I arouse an enthusiasm that does not exist elsewhere. Oppositions are the old world that is collapsing. These oppositions realize that they no longer have a hold on the country, and that is what makes them mad, hysterical and intolerant “. According to the polemicist, he “must put things in their place“:”Who comes to create tensions? Who wants to stop me from speaking? I speak in front of people who want to listen to my word. These tensions show that there are intolerant and sectarian people.

