VIDEO – First cashless supermarket tested in the North: how does it work?

FUTURE – A new kind of supermarket, without checkouts or vendors, recently opened in Croix, near Lille. But how does it work?

First steps in a store of the future. An autonomous supermarket, without cash register or vendor, is currently being tested on the campus of the Edhec business school in Croix (North). To enter this Auchan GO, all you have to do is present a QR code. The brand’s application is directly linked to the customer’s bank code. The latter has the choice between 500 references, the prices being identical to those of a traditional hypermarket. Then, no need to scan any barcode. You just have to leave the 38 m2 store with your purchases for them to be paid for.

How does the store recognize purchases? Underneath each product, a scale can detect exactly what a person is taking. This mechanism is completed by the presence of 28 cameras on the ceiling. Some identify the product, others recognize the buyer. “They make it possible to detect who is going to take the product, to detect the limbs – the legs, the body, the silhouette – and thus to follow a customer in his act of purchase”, explains to TF1 Guillaume Robin, head of new concepts at Auchan France, in the report at the top of this article.

With this technology, the supermarket can remain open 24/7. Customers appreciate this new concept. “We just have to beep (sic) then we go out”, thus welcomes a young woman. “We take the product and we go. We don’t even feel like we have been in a store”, adds another buyer. Within a few years, this type of store could be deployed in major French cities. The main target? Young people, as indicated by Jean-Denis Deweine, Managing Director of Auchan France: “We know that they split their costs, that they buy more often in small quantities”. “They don’t want to waste time”, he adds.

Above all, these shops of a new kind would allow brands to make significant savings, allowing in fine to lower prices. “When we automate, when we robotize, we eliminate – unfortunately perhaps – hours worked. So we become more competitive. And we know very well that what the consumer looks at in the end is the price”, confirms Olivier Dauvers, consumer specialist.

This model already exists in food stores from Amazon in the United States and, more recently, Aldi in the United Kingdom.

