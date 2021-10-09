VIDEO. Pandas, dinosaurs, whales… Visit the Lantern Festival site near Toulouse

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

Less than two months before the start of the Lantern Festival in Blagnac, near Toulouse, the site is in full swing. (© Thibaut Calatayud / News Toulouse)

It is the big winter rendezvous near Toulouse. From 1er December 2021 to 1er February 2022, the Lantern Festival arrives for the first time in Blagnac (Haute-Garonne) after having three editions organized in Gaillac, in the neighboring department of Tarn.

Less than two months before the kick-off of one of the biggest European events, we show you around the site.

The site is in full swing

It is on the rugby field of the Parc du Ritouret, where the Odyssud performance hall is located, that the 80 workers from Zigong in the province of Sichuan (China) are active. Currently, a quarter of the festival lanterns are completed.

It is the Ritouret park in Blagnac, near Toulouse, which will host the Lantern Festival. (© Thibaut Calatayud / News Toulouse)

At the beginning of December, they will be installed throughout the park of eight hectares, a surface area doubled compared to that which we knew in Gaillac. With more space, this new edition called “Flight over the marvelous” promises to be spectacular with sculptures reaching up to 15 meters high.

A titanic job

In total, the 45 tables will consist of 2,500 lanterns, more than 180 tons of metal, of 80,000 bulbs, a ton of porcelain, of 50,000 m² of silk and of 30,000 ceramic pieces.





“In terms of manufacturing and organization, it’s colossal!” Patrice GausserandPresident of Mag Conseil, co-producer of the Festival des Lanternes de Blagnac

To better understand the scope of the festival, we take you behind the scenes of the worksite in video:

Click here to view the content

The 80 Chinese workers housed in Blagnac Asked about the remuneration of the 80 Chinese workers, Patrice Gausserand, the co-producer of the festival, assures us that negotiations have been carried out so that they are paid “to the French regime”. These women and men from the province of Sichuan are currently accommodated in Blagnac, in a former home dedicated to young workers, in the process of being transformed into a student residence. Every day, a chef from China prepares food for them. A way to avoid too intense a change of scenery for these artisans accustomed to eating (very) spicy dishes.

Practical information

Blagnac Lantern Festival Blagnac Lantern Festival From 1er December 2021 to 1er February 2022, from 6 to 11 p.m., at Parc du Ritouret

Tickets can already be purchased on the Lantern Festival website.

.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.